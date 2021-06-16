Super Bowl MVP Quarterback Joe Flacco Partners with Nexii Building Solutions to Open Pennsylvania's First Green Building Manufacturing Plant

HAZLETON, Pa., June 16, 2021 Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) today announces a partnership with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Flacco, who will run plays in Nexii's upcoming Hazleton manufacturing plant, set to open mid-summer 2021. Operated by Pennsylvania's John Wolfington and Dan Metzler and NEXUS-1, the plant is certified by Nexii to produce its green building and retrofit products using Nexii's breakthrough process and proprietary material, Nexiite, and will be the company's first plant to open on U.S. soil. The Nexii composite results in the creation of sustainable buildings that are cost-efficient, use less energy and are resilient in the face of climate change. Nexii products are precision manufactured off- site and rapidly assembled on-site, reducing build times and construction costs.

Flacco's recent move to the Philadelphia Eagles signifies a coming home for the veteran quarterback, who grew up close to Philadelphia in Audubon, NJ and played football for both the University of Pittsburgh and University of Delaware during his collegiate career. His affection for the area and hopes for a "greener" future attracted him to be a part of this venture.

"Putting roots back down in my hometown is such a huge honor, and with that I've been given the opportunity to be a part of revitalizing an area of Pennsylvania that was once a thriving industrial neighborhood, but has since seen better times," said Flacco. "What really excites me about this project is the opportunity for job growth in the area. Nexii's Hazleton plant will create 200 new, skilled green manufacturing jobs for the city and serve as a benchmark for building a greener future in Pennsylvania and beyond."

Alongside Flacco, John Wolfington and Dan Metzler are bringing their deep ties to Pennsylvania and experience in real estate development to the facility through their NEXUS-1 entity. With an investment of more than $20 million, the plant will be able to produce more than 8 million square feet of building panels every year, service projects in Northeast U.S. markets and beyond, including New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and more.

"Partnering with Flacco on our Hazleton plant is an exciting opportunity for Nexii," said Stephen Sidwell, CEO of Nexii. "The demand for sustainable and affordable buildings in the Northeastern U.S. market is greater than ever, and this postindustrial town is ripe for change. In partnership with Flacco, Wolfington, Metzler and other Pennsylvanians, we look forward to helping create quality green jobs in this area going forward."

Nexii is growing rapidly to meet skyrocketing market demand for cost-efficient green buildings in the U.S. Nexii's clients, including Starbucks, Popeyes and A&W Restaurants, are leading the charge to design, build and operate sustainable buildings, with Nexii projects responsible for reducing ongoing operational building carbon emissions by approximately 30%. Bill McNabb, former chairman and CEO of Vanguard and Dr. Ronald Sugar, chairman of Uber and board director at Apple are two of the newest members to join Nexii's advisory board.

About Nexii Building Solutions

Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) is a green construction technology company that is committed to building a vibrant future for people and the planet. Nexii designs and manufactures high-performance buildings and green building products that are sustainable, cost-efficient and resilient in the face of climate change. The Nexii System also significantly reduces construction timelines, enabling the rapid development of green buildings across North America. Nexii is suited for industrial/commercial/institutional, mixed-use, multi-family residential and single-family homes, as well as for the green retrofit market.

SOURCE Nexii

