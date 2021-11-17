Super Bowl, Super Charged: Marriott Bonvoy Gives Football Fanatic Members VIP Access To Pinch-Yourself Experiences at Super Bowl LVI

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Football fans have something to celebrate today as exclusive NFL Moments go live on the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform. These money-can't-buy packages allow members of Marriott Bonvoy's award-winning travel program to use their points to access incredible experiences at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles – something no other travel program can offer.

The Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform gives members the chance to use Marriott Bonvoy points earned from travel and everyday activities such as hotel stays at Marriott's 30 extraordinary hotel brands, cobrand credit card purchases, ride-sharing, or food delivery, to gain VIP access to bucket list experiences all over the globe. Members may redeem their points for either fixed-price experiences or use them to bid on packages through auctions.

Starting today, the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform will offer multiple exclusive Super Bowl LVI experiences that will give members an unforgettable way to enjoy the biggest weekend in football. This includes the chance to meet NFL Legends, gain field access at Super Bowl LVI and attend Super Bowl LVI in style in the Courtyard by Marriott stadium suite. Two lucky winners will even get the VIP treatment at the iconic Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

These Moments experiences are the culmination of a series of money-can't-buy packages offered by Marriott Bonvoy Moments throughout this year's football season, which has included everything from attending NFL Draft, to learning how to "make the call" on plays with the NFL's VP of Officiating, Training and Education.

The full list of Super Bowl Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences available starting today are:

"Our members are passionate football fans excited take their passion for the game back on the road this NFL season and for the return of in-person football experiences," said David Flueck, Senior Vice President, Marriott Bonvoy. "We're thrilled to be able to offer these once-in-a-lifetime Marriott Bonvoy Moments at the Super Bowl once again through our longtime partnership with the NFL, giving our members the chance to use their points to make unforgettable memories with friends, family, and new connections."

Marriott Bonvoy has been offering members exclusive access to the NFL's most coveted events since 2016. To date, football fanatics have redeemed more than 94M points to pursue their passion for football with exclusive access to luxury suite seats, hands-on master classes, meet and greets and more.

To bid on one of the Super Bowl LVI experiences, or to find out what else Marriott Bonvoy Moments has to offer, visit https://moments.marriottbonvoy.com/

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

