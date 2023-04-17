Super Cat Fest Doubles Up on Two Events for 2023 to Increase Charitable Endeavor

West event hosted in Lake Havasu in April and hosted in Lake of the Ozarks in the summer.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Cat Fest (SCF) is embarking on its 14th year of operation under founder and owner, Alvin Heathman. Originally created to attract visitors to the Lake of the Ozarks during the normally quiet weekend before Labor Day, Super Cat Fest has grown from 12 boats showing in its inaugural year to becoming a major annual attraction for boaters nationwide. This year, Heathman has committed to holding the Super Cat Fest West (SCFW) powered by RiverDavesPlace.com event in Lake Havasu City, April 26-30, and holding the annual Lake of the Ozarks (LOTO) event on August 25-27.

While the LOTO event complements the annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout Poker Run and Shootout boat racing event, both event sites have one important commonality – the focus on fundraising for local children's charities, known as Super Cat 4 Kids. Each year, the LOTO event raises over $100,000 and SCFW is shaping up to also achieve this goal. Saturday is the live auction with special contributed items such as an Arlen Ness motorcycle that has only 300 miles. All funds raised at SCFW will directly benefit local Havasu children's charities.

"The Super Cat Fest West event is shaping up to exceed my expectations," said Heathman. "The Havasu Riviera Marina is a great new facility and we're excited to have it as our host site for the vendor village and dock parties. Dave Johnson of RiverDavesPlace.com has also been instrumental to the success of this event. He is our boots on the ground as a Havasu resident."

Free to the public, SCFW features key events including the Thursday Street Scene at Havasu Riviera Marina's West Village, featuring food trucks, vendors, exhibitors, and live bands. SCFW will also feature dock parties, fun runs, and a poker run. Different from traditional poker runs where check points are predetermined, SCFW will issue a five-card hand for every $500 spent over the event days. Contact Dave at RiverDavesPlace.com for details.

About Super Cat Fest

In its 14th year, SCF is a gathering of the fastest, most exotic offshore powerboats in the world while fundraising over hundreds of thousands of dollars for children's charities.

SOURCE Super Cat Fest; RiverDavesPlace.com