Super Coffee® Appoints New Chief Financial Officer Ahead Of Series C Round Of Funding

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Coffee® , the third leading bottled coffee brand in the US, behind Starbucks and Dunkin', announced today that Rosanna Godden, formerly of Amazon, Whole Foods and Starbucks, was named Chief Financial Officer and Board Secretary of the Austin based company. Godden, an operationally focused finance executive, has extensive mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning and integration experience across multinational companies. She will manage the 110-person company's corporate development, and leading cross-functional finance and accounting teams. She will lead the company's financial growth, information technology, human resources, and overall business operations.

Widely known for their good-for-you enhanced coffee products, Super Coffee's revenue grew 106%, helping the company reach a $400 million valuation – a $200 million jump since Q4 in 2020 – in addition to the brand's product expansion into over 30 SKUS with five different product lines, now including plant based.

"Rosie brings invaluable experience from three of the greatest consumer businesses of our time (Starbucks, Amazon, Whole Foods). Her unique experience will help us scale internationally as a true omnichannel business," said Jimmy DeCicco, CEO of Super Coffee. "We're heading into our Series C round of financing this summer and Rosie will play a crucial role in all of our financing and investor relations moving forward."

Rosanna has more than 20 years of extensive financial and operational experience. Prior to Super Coffee, Godden spent the last decade at Amazon where she worked on the company's Corporate Mergers and Acquisition team completing a variety of domestic and international tech and non-tech business acquisitions.

"Having spent the last decade at two large enterprise organizations — Amazon and Whole Foods — I miss building things. Super Coffee is at a critical point in their evolution, I'm excited to apply my lessons from Amazon to help create efficiencies as we scale Super Coffee to a global household brand," says Godden.

Rosanna led the $13.7B Whole Foods Market acquisition and later worked directly for Whole Foods as a Vice President where she championed strategic initiatives associated with Amazon's broader business goals. Immediately prior to Amazon, Rosanna worked for Starbucks where she was tasked with building out the company's non-retail business through business improvements and acquisitions. Rosanna's earlier careers include a variety of finance and accounting roles including Corporate Controller for Centerline Logistics.

The brand was founded in 2015 on the belief that simple yet dynamic enhanced coffee drinks are essential for positive sustained wellness and energy and to date, the fastest growing brand in the food and beverage space (Inc. 5,000, 2020). The award-winning brand has over 100 investors, including athletic super stars and notables such as Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Aaron Rodgers, Amy Jo Martin, Patrick Schwarzenegger, among others.

About Super Coffee

The #3 bottled coffee brand in the US behind Starbucks and Dunkin', Super Coffee®, was founded in 2015 on the belief that simple yet dynamic enhanced coffee drinks are essential for positive sustained wellness and energy. With a mission to mass-produce positive energy with high-quality, great-tasting, healthy products, Super Coffee is the fastest growing brand in the food and beverage space (Inc. 5,000, 2020). Committed to excellence, the delicious, good-for-you, enhanced coffee products are fortified with added benefits like vitamins, protein, no-calorie natural sweeteners, MCT oil, L-Theanine for easing stress and antioxidants. The company's full portfolio of products include ready-to-drink beverages, creamers, espresso, cold brew, pods, grounds, a plant based line as well as coffee subscription services. Super Coffee strives to promote health in all its forms and has removed over 4 million pounds of sugar from the American diet since 2016. The DeCicco Brothers who are all former D1 student-athletes Co-Founded the brand with a goal to create a world where everyone is energized and inspired to create positive change in their lives, and the lives of others, for a collective brighter future.

Super Coffee products are sold on amazon.com and available nationwide in over 30,000 leading retailers; Target, Walmart, Kroger, 711, CVS, Walgreens, Whole Foods Market and more. Notable investors and endorsers include athletic superstars and iconic leaders such as Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Hart, Amy Jo Martin, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Baron Davis, Boomer Esiason and more.

For more information, visit drinksupercoffee.com and @drinksupercoffee

SOURCE Super Coffee

Related Links

http://drinksupercoffee.com

