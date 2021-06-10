Super Coffee® Launches Nationwide "Add Something Positive" Campaign To Ignite A Movement Of Positive Energy

"Super Coffee was born from the idea of removing negative ingredients and replacing them with positive ingredients. As we continue to thoughtfully build the Super Coffee brand, it's important to us that we are deliberate with our choices and let our values drive our decisions," said Founder and Oldest Brother, Jordan DeCicco. "This Campaign is a reflection of who we are as a brand; it's our belief that if we see something that can be improved upon, we might as well add something positive."

Nearly six years since launch and revolutionizing the good-for-you coffee category, the brand continues to promote health and wellness with the elimination of sugar from the American diet. In 2020 alone Super Coffee helped eliminate over 4,405,627 pounds of sugar and is on track to eliminate over five million pounds of sugar by the end of 2021. Now more than ever, consumers are needing more positive energy, with many stressors and desires in their everyday lives. Super Coffee is launching the "Add Something Positive" campaign to bring positive energy and happiness to an overworked, stressed-out generation.

"Over the last year we've spent a lot of time focused on the brand and what we want to build here at Super Coffee. The Add Something Positive Campaign is our foundational brand campaign meant to ignite a movement of Positive Energy," said Chief Marketing Officer of Super Coffee, Tori Hanna. "We all have choices to make each day, what we put into our bodies or how we react to day-to-day life. We are a values-based brand and we want to encourage people to make the choice to Add Something Positive to themselves, society, or someone else through Deliberate Acts of Positivity."

To enable this behavior, Super Coffee is calling upon partners such as Connor Carrick, Dan Churchill, Andrew King, Monica Jones, Victoria Brown as well as investors, celebrity partners, loyalists, and every day inspiring people alike to support.

This TikTok challenge will be divided into three pillars throughout the month - Someone Else, Self, and Society. This will task consumers to Add Something Positive in all aspects of their lives: for themselves, the people around them as a community, and a single person's life. Winners of the challenge will be selected and sent surprises from Super Coffee each week.

In addition to TikTok Challenge, the brand will invest heavily in digital and social content, digital advertising, curated Spotify playlists, retail marketing and field marketing activations as well as merchandise giveaways and pop-up activations nationwide at Barry's Bootcamp and Soul Cycle locally in Hamptons. This will encourage deliberate acts of positivity throughout the nation with the brand projecting over 162 million impressions.

The three DeCicco brothers, who are all former D1 student-athletes, Co-Founded the brand with a goal to create a world where everyone is energized and inspired to create positive change in their lives, and the lives of others, for a collective brighter future. Today, Super Coffee is the fastest-growing bottled coffee brand in the US (Inc. 5,000, 2020) with Notable investors and endorsers such as Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Hart, Amy Jo Martin, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Baron Davis, Boomer Esiason, and more.

Committed to excellence, the delicious, good-for-you, enhanced coffee products are fortified with added benefits like vitamins, protein, no-calorie natural sweeteners, MCT oil, L-Theanine for easing stress and antioxidants. The company's full portfolio of products include ready-to-drink beverages, creamers, espresso, cold brew, pods, grounds, a plant based line as well as coffee subscription services. Super Coffee products are sold on amazon.com and available nationwide in over 30,000 leading retailers; Target, Walmart, Kroger, 711, CVS, Walgreens, Whole Foods Market and more. Super Coffee has been recognized as the Fastest Growing Beverage Company (Inc., 2020) and was included on the Best Places to Work 2021 list (Inc., 2021). For more information, visit drinksupercoffee.com and @drinksupercoffee

