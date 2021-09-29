Super Coffee® Releases First-Ever Open-Source Coffee Code With Call To Action For Coffee Industry Brands To Steal Secret Sauce For Consumer's Benefits

"Our mom always taught us to share. Especially the good stuff. So when we invented an iced latte that's loaded with creamy flavor and absent of added sugar out of my college dorm room, we realized this healthy hack was, well, too good to keep to ourselves," said Jordan DeCicco, youngest brother and Founder of Super Coffee.

In honor of National Coffee Day, Super Coffee invites other top executives through an open letter to re-think the ingredients they use and the process they employ to produce their beverages. What sets Super Coffee apart from the other bottled coffees out there is its unique list of ingredients, which, when blended together, taste great and make you feel even better. "We're encouraging our competitors to steal our better-for-you formula and eliminate the negative ingredients and added sugars for the betterment of consumers. The beverage industry has always had a privacy problem and we're here to break that narrative with no ingredients to hide, " said Jim DeCicco, oldest brother and Chief Executive Officer of Super Coffee.

Super Coffee exists to help people create positive change by making enhanced coffee products fortified with MCT-Oil, vitamins, antioxidants, and most importantly bolster healthy energy. "Open source codes are designed to be publicly accessible, for anyone to see and use as they see fit and that's exactly what we want by creating the world's first open source coffee code. We are one step closer to breaking the boundaries of the notoriously unforthcoming beverage industry," said Jake DeCicco, middle brother and Chief Revenue Officer of Super Coffee.

In addition to their day of action, Super Coffee's QR code will provide the proprietary recipe as well as lead consumers to the digital experience at http://opensource.super.coffee . The experience is a simple extension of the open source coffee code to reach a larger audience including a video demonstration, ingredients, and nutrition information on Super Coffee's 'secret formula' for all to access and utilize. Brand ambassadors such as Olympic Medalist Gabby Thomas, Demi Bagby, Olivia Culpo, Devon Levesque, Dan Churchill, and Alex Rodriquez's innovative start-up will be key advocates for the mission as the Smart Coffee Movement kicks off.

About Super Coffee

The #3 bottled coffee brand in the US behind Starbucks and Dunkin', Super Coffee®, was founded in 2015 on the belief that simple yet dynamic enhanced coffee drinks are essential for positive sustained wellness and energy. With a mission to mass-produce positive energy with high-quality, great-tasting, healthy products, Super Coffee is the fastest growing brand in the food and beverage space (Inc. 5,000, 2020). Committed to excellence, the delicious, good-for-you, enhanced coffee products are fortified with added benefits like vitamins, protein, no-calorie natural sweeteners, MCT oil, L-Theanine for easing stress, and antioxidants. The company's full portfolio of products includes ready-to-drink beverages, creamers, espresso, cold brew, pods, grounds, a plant-based line as well as coffee subscription services. The DeCicco brothers who are all former D1 student-athletes Co-Founded the brand with a goal to create a world where everyone is energized and inspired to create positive change in their lives, and the lives of others, for a collective brighter future. The brand launched its nationwide "Add Something Positive" campaign with a goal to bring positive energy and happiness to this overworked, stressed-out generation. Super Coffee products are sold on amazon.com and are available nationwide in over 56,000 leading retailers; Target, Walmart, Kroger, 711, CVS, Walgreens, Whole Foods Market, and more. Notable investors and endorsers include athletic superstars and iconic leaders such as Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Jo Martin, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Baron Davis, Boomer Esiason, and more.

For more information, visit drinksupercoffee.com and @drinksupercoffee

SOURCE Super Coffee

Related Links

https://drinksupercoffee.com

