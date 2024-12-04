Super Dispatch Announces Integration with Descartes MyCarrierPortal™

The end-to-end shipping platform's latest technology integration elevates carrier compliance, safety, and fraud prevention in vehicle logistics.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Dispatch has strategically integrated its industry-leading automotive transportation management platform with Descartes MyCarrierPortal ™, a cloud-based solution for carrier identity and fraud protection.

Descartes MyCarrierPortal elevates carrier vetting, onboarding, and monitoring processes with heightened identity, compliance, safety, insurance, and fraud prevention measures. This vital integration elevates Super Dispatch's Verified Carrier and Shipper Programs, setting a new standard in quality assurance through enhanced vetting and rigorous, ongoing monitoring of both carriers and brokers.

"Our latest integration reflects Super Dispatch's commitment to being the most secure and trusted platform for carriers, shippers, and brokers," said Bek Abdullayev, the Founder and CEO of Super Dispatch. "Fraud and vehicle cargo theft are ongoing challenges in the auto transport industry, and our integration with Descartes MyCarrierPortal directly addresses our industry's critical compliance concerns."

Super Dispatch's integration with Descartes MyCarrierPortal delivers several benefits including:

Improved Trust : Carriers are vetted and verified against government databases. With Descartes MyCarrierPortal data integrated with Super Dispatch's transportation management system (TMS), shippers and brokers can conduct robust carrier compliance checks to verify entity type, Department of Transportation (DOT) status, and insurance coverage.

: Carriers are vetted and verified against government databases. With Descartes MyCarrierPortal data integrated with Super Dispatch's transportation management system (TMS), shippers and brokers can conduct robust carrier compliance checks to verify entity type, Department of Transportation (DOT) status, and insurance coverage. Heightened Fraud Prevention : By automatically verifying carrier identities, insurance coverage, VIN numbers, and more against Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and IRS records, Descartes MyCarrierPortal provides an additional layer of fraud protection to Super Dispatch's secure network.

: By automatically verifying carrier identities, insurance coverage, VIN numbers, and more against Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and IRS records, Descartes MyCarrierPortal provides an additional layer of protection to Super Dispatch's secure network. Continuous Monitoring : Daily automated compliance monitoring of Super Dispatch's verified carriers checks that each carrier's insurance and FMCSA authority remain active. Any changes are instantly reflected, providing real-time compliance updates and guaranteeing all carriers meet required compliance standards.

: Daily automated compliance monitoring of Super Dispatch's verified carriers checks that each carrier's insurance and FMCSA authority remain active. Any changes are instantly reflected, providing real-time compliance updates and guaranteeing all carriers meet required compliance standards. Accelerated Onboarding: Super Dispatch customers referring carriers to their network benefit from an accelerated onboarding process. Descartes MyCarrierPortal streamlines carrier onboarding to reduce time-consuming verification processes and enhance the ability to form carrier relationships quickly while maintaining strict compliance standards.

Super Dispatch customers referring carriers to their network benefit from an accelerated onboarding process. Descartes MyCarrierPortal streamlines carrier onboarding to reduce time-consuming verification processes and enhance the ability to form carrier relationships quickly while maintaining strict compliance standards. Real-Time Broker Monitoring: New to Super Dispatch, daily broker compliance checks will ensure FMCSA, authority and operating statuses are active. This automated process boosts transparency and ensures all Super Dispatch brokers meet key industry standards.

"The integrated Super Dispatch and Descartes MyCarrierPortal solutions help customers protect themselves from fraud with comprehensive risk management and compliance capabilities," Abdullayev added. "Real-time data and continuous monitoring using Descartes MyCarrierPortal helps foster stronger, more transparent partnerships on our platform and provides our users with confidence knowing they're working with verified, reliable, and compliant carriers and brokers."

For more information about Super Dispatch's integration with Descartes MyCarrierPortal and how the combined solution benefits companies in the auto transport industry, visit www.superdispatch.com .

About Super Dispatch

Super Dispatch is the end-to-end shipping platform backed by a digital suite of tools built to make the lives of auto transport industry professionals easier. Connecting shippers, brokers, and carriers with innovative software enables them to move cars faster while managing and growing their businesses. Super Dispatch is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Please visit our website or social media channels to learn more about our platform.

About Descartes Systems Group

Descartes is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security, and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

