Super Dispatch Announces SuperCon 2026

New carrier-focused event brings together industry leaders for two days focused on education, networking, and business growth

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Dispatch, the industry-leading automotive transportation management platform, today announced SuperCon 2026, the industry's first-ever conference built specifically for auto transport carriers and industry professionals.

Taking place September 15–16 in Orlando, Florida, the event will bring carriers, carrier vendors, shippers, and brokers together for two days of education, networking, and practical business insights focused on helping carriers build stronger, more profitable businesses. Registration for the inaugural event is now open.

"Carriers are at the heart of the auto transport industry, and we built SuperCon for them," said Matt Bradley, CEO of Super Dispatch. "Our goal is simple: every carrier who attends should leave with a new idea, a new customer, or a new supplier relationship that helps them make more money. That's what we're focused on. If we can do that, we'll have created something valuable for the industry."

SuperCon will feature keynote sessions, breakout education tracks, networking opportunities, and supplier showcases covering topics including:

Carrier profitability and growing their business

Fraud prevention and compliance

prevention and compliance Safety and risk management

Financial planning and business growth

Building relationships with brokers, auctions, and shippers

The conference will also include structured networking opportunities designed to connect carriers directly with brokers, auctions, dealer groups, lenders, insurers, and transportation service providers. Attendees will also have access to hands-on Super Dispatch product support, live workshops, roadmap discussions, and operational best practices from the Super Dispatch team.

"As a carrier, I believe SuperCon will be one of the most important events our industry has seen," said Akeem Reed, carrier at Safe Ship Auto Transport LLC. "Bringing auto transport professionals together for the first time on this scale is a game-changer, and I'm excited to be part of it."

To learn more or register for SuperCon 2026, visit superdispatch.com/supercon

About Super Dispatch

Super Dispatch is the end-to-end shipping platform backed by a digital suite of tools built to make the lives of auto transport industry professionals easier. Connecting shippers, brokers, and carriers with innovative software enables them to move cars faster while managing and growing their businesses. Super Dispatch is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Please visit our website or social media channels to learn more about our platform.

SOURCE Super Dispatch