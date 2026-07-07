Super Dispatch Powers Centralized Vehicle Transport Operations for Merchants Fleet

Fleet management leader replaces fragmented transportation processes with a unified, API-powered platform to improve visibility, automation, and carrier performance

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Dispatch, the industry-leading automotive transportation management platform, today shared how Merchants Fleet, a leader in innovative fleet management solutions, uses Super Dispatch to centralize vehicle transportation operations across its nationwide business.

Merchants Fleet has integrated Super Dispatch's API-powered platform into its broader technology ecosystem, giving the company a single system for managing carrier assignments, shipment visibility, digital bills of lading, and transportation reporting. The platform provides visibility into carrier performance, transportation costs, and operational efficiency as Merchants continues to scale its fleet operations.

"Transportation has become a strategic part of our business, and it's increasingly important that we have consistency, visibility, and efficiency across every move," said Peter Fournier, Assistant Director, Transportation & Fulfillment at Merchants Fleet. "We needed a partner that fit into our long-term technology strategy while helping us simplify transportation operations. Super Dispatch's API and workflow automation have reduced the number of steps for our team, improved visibility, and given us a stronger operational foundation as we continue to grow."

One of North America's fastest-growing fleet management companies, Merchants Fleet manages more than 224,000 commercial fleet units and $2 billion in assets. Supporting a broad range of services, including short-term rentals, long-term leasing, dealership vehicle moves, remarketing, and final-mile delivery, transportation plays a central role in delivering consistent, high-quality client outcomes.

Using Super Dispatch as its system of record for transportation, Merchants Fleet runs execution across its operations from a single platform. Teams assign orders to carriers, monitor shipments in transit, confirm deliveries, and maintain visibility at every stage of the transportation lifecycle. That consolidated workflow has helped reduce process variability, improve communication, and create greater consistency as the organization grows.

"Transportation is one of the biggest operational challenges for large fleet organizations because so much information lives in different places," said Dave Mendelson, CPO of Super Dispatch. "When you're moving vehicles at scale, it's not enough to know where a shipment is. You need visibility into carrier performance, delivery timelines, costs, and trends across your entire network. That's exactly what organizations like Merchants Fleet are looking to achieve, and it's what Super Dispatch was built to support."

As Merchants Fleet grows its transportation operations, Super Dispatch gives the team the visibility and data they need to stay in control. Digital documentation and real-time shipment tracking keep every move accounted for, while built-in reporting tools help the company measure carrier performance, manage costs, and make smarter decisions across its network.

"Having a one-stop portal for transportation execution has streamlined how we operate," Fournier said. "It allows us to simplify workflows and better coordinate activity across different parts of the business. We're able to make more informed decisions, strengthen relationships with our carrier network, and build a more efficient and scalable operation."

As transportation operations become increasingly complex across the fleet industry, organizations are looking for ways to centralize information, automate manual processes, and gain better visibility into the performance of their transportation networks. Technology that integrates with existing business systems while providing actionable operational data is becoming an increasingly important part of managing transportation at scale.

For more information about Super Dispatch, visit superdispatch.com.

About Super Dispatch

Super Dispatch is the end-to-end shipping platform backed by a digital suite of tools built to make the lives of auto transport industry professionals easier. Connecting shippers, brokers, and carriers with innovative software enables them to move cars faster while managing and growing their businesses. Super Dispatch is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Please visit our website or social media channels to learn more about our platform.

About Merchants Fleet

Merchants Fleet is the nation's innovative leader in comprehensive fleet management solutions. For more than 60 years, Merchants has pushed the boundaries in the fleet industry with flexible funding, vehicle remarketing, and fleet acquisition options, plus complete end-to-end electrification solutions. As the only fleet management company in North America offering both long and short-term fleet services, Merchants is uniquely positioned to provide clients with unparalleled flexibility, services, and support essential for keeping businesses ahead of the curve. Headquartered in the Greater Boston area, Merchants is steering change and driving results for fleets of all sizes throughout North America. For more information, please visit merchantsfleet.com.

SOURCE Super Dispatch