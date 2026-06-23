Super Dispatch Expands Carrier Platform with Launch of SuperCard Fuel and Expense Management Solution

SuperCard brings fuel savings, credit building, and expense management into one card, built into the platform carriers already use to find loads and get paid

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Dispatch, the industry-leading automotive transportation management platform, today announced the launch of SuperCard, a fuel card designed specifically for auto transport carriers. The card helps carriers access or build credit, get exclusive fuel discounts, manage expenses at scale and simplify administrative tasks.

"We are focused on taking care of the carrier," said Matt Bradley, CEO of Super Dispatch. "Our carriers want better ways to access or build credit and want to save as much money at the pump as possible. So we built SuperCard for exactly those reasons, and we embedded it directly inside of the Super Dispatch experience to make it as easy to use as possible."

Fuel is one of the highest and most unpredictable costs in auto transport. The card saves carriers an average of $0.45 cents per gallon and up to $2.00 per gallon at participating stops, with acceptance at virtually all truck stops nationwide and anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

Beyond fuel savings, SuperCard consolidates expenses across fuel, maintenance, and other transportation costs into a single card, with built-in IFTA reporting, up to 30% off maintenance costs, and Fuel Finder route planning integrated directly into the Driver App in the Super Dispatch platform. Every cardholder also builds business credit over time, with advanced security features to protect against skimming and fraud.

For fleets, SuperCard adds an additional layer of control: fleet owners can set per-driver spending limits, issue and deactivate driver cards from a single dashboard, and access full transaction history and spend visibility across their entire operation, all integrated with Super Dispatch's Carrier TMS and Driver App.

"I've been using SuperCard for about a month. It was easy to apply and is easy to use. Planning stops at discount stations along my route has been game-changing for me," said Sandy DeSouza, owner of S 3 Auto Transport Corp. "I recently saved $1.31 per gallon on a 108-gallon fill up so that is $141 that I get to put back in my pocket."

SuperCard is available to all Super Dispatch carriers.

To learn more about SuperCard, visit superdispatch.com/supercard.

About Super Dispatch

Super Dispatch is the end-to-end shipping platform backed by a digital suite of tools built to make the lives of auto transport industry professionals easier. Connecting shippers, brokers, and carriers with innovative software enables them to move cars faster while managing and growing their businesses. Super Dispatch is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Please visit our website or social media channels to learn more about our platform.

SOURCE Super Dispatch