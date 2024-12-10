Super Dispatch Names Matt Bradley as CEO to Lead the Next Phase of Transformation for Auto Transport Platform

Founder & Former CEO Bek Abdullayev Moves into New Role as Executive Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Dispatch , the industry-leading automotive transportation management platform, today announces the appointment of Matt Bradley as chief executive officer (CEO). Taking the helm from former CEO Bek Abdullayev who founded the company and will now be the executive chairman of the board of directors, Bradley has spent nearly twenty years leading companies in C-level roles. Most recently, he was the CEO of Cloudsnap and, prior to that, served as the chief strategy officer of Rackspace, where he helped the company grow to $2.5 billion in revenue.

"It's a real honor to step into the role of CEO at Super Dispatch," says Bradley. "My focus here will be on continuing to deliver innovative products to our customers. We have an amazing brand, a huge number of shippers, brokers and carriers and an engaged team of employees. I see a bright future ahead."

As CEO, Bradley will be responsible for setting the organization's strategic direction and overseeing operational execution. He is already well-versed in the company's vision and goals, having served as an advisor to its board of directors for close to a year before stepping into the CEO role. In addition to his roles at Cloudsnap and Rackspace, he started his career as an investment banking analyst at Morgan Stanley. He received his MBA from The Wharton School and his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, and now lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with his family.

"I am thrilled to welcome Matt Bradley as the CEO of Super Dispatch. His passion for our mission, dedication to our customers, and alignment with our values make him an exceptional leader for this next phase of growth," says Abdullayev. "I look forward to working closely with Matt as we continue to innovate, serve our customers, and drive our vision of making Auto Transport Easy."

