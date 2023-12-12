Super Dispatch Successfully Completes System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 Compliance Certification

Super Dispatch

12 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Dispatch, the industry-leading car shipping platform, is excited to announce the company has achieved its SOC 2 Type 2 compliance certification. This significant milestone underscores the company's focus on data security, confidentiality, and privacy for Super Dispatch and its customers, which include enterprise shippers, as well as brokers, and carriers.

Bek Abdullayev, Super Dispatch Founder and Chief Executive Officer, affirmed, "Obtaining this certification was inspired by our deep desire to protect our customers and their businesses. Our SuperPay feature alone moves more than $1.5 million in payments per week, which means maintaining rigorous data security standards is paramount. We are proud of this achievement and will continue to advocate for our customers and the industry."

Automotive transportation is especially vulnerable to security and data risks, given the large dollar volume of the shipments moved each day. As a customer-first company, Super Dispatch is dedicated to ensuring the integrity of customer information, making SOC 2 Type 2 compliance certification a key initiative for 2023 and beyond.

Sensiba LLP, a leading U.S.-based accounting and business consulting firm, performed the audit for Super Dispatch, confirming the company's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the rigorous SOC 2 Type 2 Trust Service Criteria, which include security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

Developed by The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the audit reassures customers that a company's security processes and controls for safeguarding customer data have been thoroughly vetted over a period of time to confirm operating effectiveness. 

About Super Dispatch
Super Dispatch is the end-to-end shipping platform backed by a digital suite of tools built to make the lives of auto transport industry professionals easier. Connecting shippers, brokers, and carriers with innovative software enables them to move cars faster while managing and growing their businesses. Super Dispatch is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Please visit our website or social media channels to learn more about our platform.

