Super Expands to Booming Atlanta Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Super , an insurtech company that provides subscription care for the home, today announced its expansion to Atlanta where the housing market has seen marked growth this year. On the heels of a Series C funding announcement earlier this year, this is the first step in the company's plan to scale across more of the southeast U.S. Super is also available in key markets including Washington DC, Chicago, Phoenix, Baltimore, Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.

Using technology to create a better customer experience, Super takes the hassle and expense out of maintaining a home. A subscription from Super includes coverage for appliance and system breakdowns as well as maintenance services--from rekeying to carpet cleaning.

"With the momentous growth in the Atlanta housing market, it's an opportune time for us to reach more homeowners and advance our mission to make caring for a home carefree," said Jorey Ramer, co-Founder and CEO, Super. "Our team has worked tirelessly to improve our processes and product to deliver a better customer experience so we're well positioned to hit the ground running in this new market and to continue expanding our footprint."

Strategic partnerships in the real estate industry continue to contribute to Super's growth. Brokers and agents seek to bring value to their clients and Super offers a data-driven solution that addresses their clients' needs when it comes to maintaining their most valuable investment.

"Aligning with industry partners that offer value for clients is key for real estate professionals to grow their businesses," said Nimesh Patel, Broker/Owner, Managing Partner of RE/MAX Fine Properties and leader of the Nimesh Patel Group. "Super is innovating in a category--home warranty--that is ripe for transformation. Their tech-enabled approach to helping people care for their home has proven valuable for many of our clients. It's a win-win partnership."

To learn more about how to partner with Super as an agent or broker, visit hellosuper.com/realestate.

Super is a San Francisco-based insurtech company. Powered by a proprietary data platform and backed by leading investors, Super offers subscription-based care for your home. Partnering with the best local servicers to deliver quick and effective home repair and maintenance at a predictable cost, Super's vision is to make caring for a home carefree. Visit www.hellosuper.com for more information.

