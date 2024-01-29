Super Fruit Juices Market to Record USD 7.50 Billion Growth Between 2023 to 2028, Market Share, Trends, Drivers, and Opportunity Assessment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The super fruit juices market is to grow by USD 7.50 billion from 2023 to 2028 progressing at a CAGR of 9.74% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Growing interest due to their health benefits is the key factor driving growth. Health concerns drive consumers to choose natural over artificial ingredients, boosting the global market. Ready-to-drink products aid in balanced diets, while an aging population seeks low-calorie, nutrient-rich options. In addition, Increasing focus on online sales is the primary trend shaping growth. Online retail stores, in line with current trends, offer convenient payment options and product visibility. This influences consumers to choose online shopping. For businesses, it can boost sales with tech-savvy customers and reduce the need for large physical store investments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Super Fruit Juices Market 2024-2028

Fluctuations in raw material prices are a significant challenge that affects growth.

The market analysis includes deployment (Offline and Online), Product (100%, 0%-24%, and Others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, The Middle East and Africa, and South America)

The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The global super fruit juices employ various offline channels for distribution. Brick-and-mortar retail stores like grocery and health food stores prominently display these products. Health-focused facilities may also offer them. Furthermore, participation in events and markets enhances brand visibility and consumer engagement, providing direct sales opportunities.

Australian Fruit Juice S Pte Ltd. - The company offers cloudy apple, cranberry, pomegranate, and others under the brand Ripe.

Bostan Juice - The company offers pomegranate juice, dragon fruit juice, and many more under the brand Bostan.

Super fruit juices, including antioxidant-rich, organic, cold-pressed, and nutrient-dense options, offer various benefits such as immunity-boosting, hydration, and detoxification. These functional beverages often contain exotic fruit blends, vitamins, natural sweeteners, and superfood infusions. They are available in eco-friendly packaging and are sustainably sourced. Some juices are low in calories, made with fresh and raw ingredients, and come in premium blends with unique flavor profiles. Many are free from GMOs, sugar, and preservatives, and may include high-fiber or probiotic-rich options. The juices are often customized and made with locally sourced, plant-based ingredients, making them popular choices for wellness-conscious consumers.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by Deployment

Segmentation by Product

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

