Super Grip Lock and National Neighborhood Watch Partnering to Reduce Crime Across America

The National Neighborhood Watch has worked hard to reduce crime across America since 1972, and is now partnered with Super Grip Lock as shown on their website. Thanks to the efforts of retired Police Chief John Thompson, the Deputy Executive Director/COO of the National Sheriffs' Association and his staff at the National Neighborhood Watch, this partnership is possible.

Twenty five percent (25%) of every Super Grip Lock product sold on the National Neighborhood Watch website (https://nnw.org/supergriplock) or the Super Grip Lock website will be donated to buy bullet-proof vests for law enforcement officers who need them.

To donate or learn more about the Protect the Protectors bullet-proof vest fund, you may go to the National Sheriffs' Association website and donate knowing that 100% of all funds donated go to buy bullet-proof vests for officers who need them. There are no administration fees or other deductions taken from SGL or any donation.

If you would like to order Super Grip Lock to help protect your family, friends and the officers who help protect you, then go to the National Neighborhood Watch website (https://nnw.org/supergriplock) and order from those who are working to keep families safe across America one Strap at a time.

