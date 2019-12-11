Super Heroic and Electric Playhouse Present: Super Space Saturday on December 14, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Heroic and Albuquerque, New Mexico-based Electric Playhouse announce Super Space Saturday. Super Space Saturday will celebrate the brands' new Space-themed product lines and entertainment offerings while advocating meaningful discussion and awareness of the future of STE[A]M (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Mathematics) education, Space travel and play.

A full day of entertaining, educational and inspirational programing, Super Space Saturday will be divided into two events, starting with a kid-focused high-energy morning of fun, competition and play. Switching gears, Super Heroic and Electric Playhouse will host a panel discussion on how we collectively can support the next generation of Space travelers, and provide encouragement, resources, play and empowerment for children of all backgrounds.

Speaking on the panel will be CEO of Super Heroic, Jason Mayden; CEO of Electric Playhouse, John-Mark Collins; CEO of Spaceport America, Dan Hicks; Director of the Office of Science & Technology, New Mexico Economic Development, Myrriah Tomar; and CEO of Cultivating Coders, Charles Ashley.

"As a dad, I started Super Heroic because I wanted to help inspire not only my children -- but all children -- to be problem solvers and leaders, and to dream big," says Jason Mayden, CEO of Super Heroic. "Our NASA collection is one that's near and dear to my heart, as space exploration and science has not been a point of focus for inner city youth, or much less, inner city young girls. I couldn't be prouder to partner with likeminded brand Electric Playhouse in New Mexico – a center of technology and one of the few gateways to space travel – to bring more awareness to the reality of space exploration and STE[A]M career opportunities as a whole."

Super Space Saturday will be hosted at Electric Playhouse on December 14, 2019 from 10:00am to 2:00pm local time. The event is free to the public. For more information, please visit www.electricplayhouse.com.

ABOUT SUPER HEROIC

Super Heroic is a tactical play company based in Oakland whose mission is to entertain, delight and surprise every child in the world through imaginative and interactive play. This lifestyle brand provides youth with a new uniform of play, starting with footwear and apparel using technical and high performance design creating a line targeted explicitly for children. For more information, please visit www.superheroic.com.

ABOUT ELECTRIC PLAYHOUSE

Electric Playhouse is an all-ages indoor immersive experiential center that combines the physical and digital worlds in fun and engaging way. It includes dining, gaming and even a recreation wonderland that requires no goggles or equipment to transport guests to another reality.

