Super Hi-Fi Joins NVIDIA Inception Program

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Hi-Fi announced today that it has joined the NVIDIA Inception program, a virtual accelerator designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data science.

Super Hi-Fi offers a suite of AI technologies designed for digital music experience providers across a variety of industries, such as on-demand music streaming, terrestrial and internet radio, business and retail music providers, and digital fitness music platforms. The Super Hi-Fi platform allows customers to tailor their audio products to the listener by dynamically creating rich, personalized audio segments based on listener and brand preferences. Super Hi-Fi currently powers iHeartRadio, Peloton, and Napster, and partners with Universal Music Group, The Associated Press, and TargetSpot.

Joining the NVIDIA Inception program will provide Super Hi-Fi the support needed to accelerate the development of their next-generation platform services through enhanced access to go-to-market support, expertise, and preferred pricing on NVIDIA GPUs.

Super Hi-Fi's machine learning algorithms, which currently process over 300 million audio transitions per month, improve the listening experience for consumers. These unique algorithms also produce billions of data points and deep listening analytics that can drive other key business and product metrics.

"We joined the NVIDIA Inception program because AI and ML are at the core of our entire value proposition at Super Hi-Fi," says Brendon Cassidy, Super Hi-Fi CTO, and chief scientist. "We are solving a very unique problem for the digital music ecosystem, which requires extremely cutting-edge science. The NVIDIA Inception program provides us access to the right resources in order to bring the next generation of our platform to market."

Super Hi-Fi uses artificial intelligence to improve the digital listening experience. Super Hi-Fi transforms gaps between songs into relevant and personalized content. The company's patented technology is capable of understanding the infinite nuances within music with the expertise of a human DJ to improve transitions between content and create better extensions of digital brands. The result is perfectly transitioned streams of music, podcasts, interviews, news, weather, advertisements, and other audio content. Based in Los Angeles, California, Super Hi-Fi is integrated by digital brands like Universal Music Group, Associated Press, Peloton, and iHeartRadio.

