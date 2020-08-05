Super Impulse Launches Wacky Packages Minis

Originally launched in the 1960's, Wacky Packages has continued to release new series to new generations through the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s, and has earned a coveted place in pop-culture history. With silly and outrageous spoofs of popular household products, Wacky Packages Minis brings the original, 2D parody stickers to life by transforming them to 3D toys. There is a total of 66 collect-them-all minis including 6 ultra-rare styles in pearlescent white.

With a mix of nostalgic "Old Skool" satire including Captain Crud and Bandache, along with "New Skool" wit, featuring Ghoul Scout Cookies and Dr. Pooper, this collection builds on the success of the classic collectible stickers, while remaining true to its retro roots. Each blind package "cup" of Wacky Packages Minis includes 5 mini products, 1 mini Original Wacky Packages sticker, and a collector checklist.

Super Impulse, internationally recognized for lines World's Smallest® and World's Coolest®, has significant experience with licensed products as well as miniature toys. Wacky Packages Minis aligns with the Super Impulse audience and is a perfect addition to their roster of miniature toys.

"Nobody does miniatures better than Super Impulse and we are amped to bring Wacky Packages Minis to the market," says President of Super Impulse, Alan Dorfman. "There is a loyal collector base spanning five decades of Topps stickers; in fact, I collected them as a kid! We can't wait to bring these to a new generation of boys and girls."

Wacky Packages Minis are now available on Amazon.com, Target and specialty retailers and are coming soon to Walmart.

About Super Impulse

Founded in 2014, Super Impulse is committed to toy innovation, novelty items and accessories for kids and the young at heart. Most notably recognized for lines World's Smallest® and World's Coolest® which include a range of licensed miniatures with working functions and keychains as well as Tiny Arcade® and Micro Arcade™, real working mini classic arcade games, and much more! Follow Wacky Packages Minis at www.wackypackagesminis.com.

To keep up with everything Super Impulse, follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook @SuperImpulse , or visit www.superimpulse.com

SOURCE Super Impulse USA

Related Links

www.superimpulse.com

