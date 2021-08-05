Super Introduces In the Clear Program to Empower Real Estate Agents and Boost Buyer Confidence

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Super, an insurtech company that provides subscription care for the home, today launched In the Clear, a program designed to help real estate agents and home buyers during the home buying process. In the Clear leverages a pre-sale inspection report to ensure that breakdown claims filed with Super will not be denied due to unknown pre-existing conditions. The inspection report is reviewed by Super to identify any noted appliance and system issues that need to be brought to proper working order so they are fully covered by their Super policy.

With this program, buyers can make more informed decisions about repairs that should be addressed before or soon after closing on a home, so they avoid expensive repercussions in the future. Agents are also in a better position to negotiate on behalf of their clients, whether asking for repair credits toward the final sale, or asking the seller to pay for a repair.

"Super's In the Clear program removes the pressure on me to be the expert on decoding a home inspection report and setting my clients' expectations for what a home warranty will or won't cover when they buy a new home," said Cole Watkins, co-founder, The Bridge Group with eXP Realty. "Armed with more actionable information about the condition of a home, my clients have more buying confidence and peace-of-mind that Super won't deny any claims for breakdowns caused by unknown pre-existing conditions."

"In the home warranty industry, it's all too common for an unknown issue that existed before the close of a home but was unknown to the buyer to be used as a reason to deny a breakdown claim. This catches many new homeowners off guard, leaving them understandably frustrated. We want to change that," said Jorey Ramer, CEO, Super. "In our commitment to making caring for a home carefree, In the Clear allows us to be transparent with home buyers, starting with the moment a pre-sale inspection is complete, and put them in a better position to receive complete and dependable coverage from their policy."

