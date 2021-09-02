Super Joins LeadingRE's Solutions Group of Preferred Business Resources

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Super , an insurtech company that provides subscription care for the home, today announced it has been selected by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® ( LeadingRE ), the home of the world's market leading independent residential brokerages, for its Solutions Group program as a top home warranty provider. Super joins a collection of preferred business resources for Leading RE's network of 550 independent real estate firms.

LeadingRE's by-invitation-only network of leading independent brokerages boasts eight of the top 25 real estate companies in the U.S., a top-rated luxury real estate program, and leads the industry in several sales and market coverage metrics.

"We've built a culture that values innovation and relationships and our strategic partnership with Super has proven beneficial to both our agents and clients," said Kevin Van Eck, EVP of Innovation and Education at @properties, one of the largest independent brokerage firms in the LeadingRE network. "With Super's tech-driven approach to helping homeowners care for their home, our agents can offer more value to our clients and help them protect their investment."

Super is bringing technology to an industry that is ripe for innovation. With a data-driven approach to helping homeowners care for their home, Super has made impactful improvements in coverage, fraud prevention, and automation—from upfront scheduling through claim approval and service delivery.

"Super's blend of technology with concierge-level service makes it an incredibly appealing option that our agents will be excited to introduce to their discerning clients," said LeadingRE Vice President, Sales/Partnerships Jeff Kennedy.

"LeadingRE's commitment to building trusted relationships that result in exceptional client experiences is right in line with our company's mission to improve the homeownership experience and make caring for a home carefree,'' said Jorey Ramer, Co-founder and CEO, Super. "We're honored to be a part of the network of trusted businesses that LeadingRE brokers, agents and clients can rely on."

About Super

Super is a San Francisco-based insurtech company. Powered by a proprietary data platform and backed by leading investors, Super offers subscription-based care for your home. Partnering with the best local servicers to deliver quick and effective home repair and maintenance at a predictable cost, Super's vision is to make caring for a home carefree. Visit www.hellosuper.com for more information.

About Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Chicago-based Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE.com) is a global network of top independent real estate firms, with 550 companies and 150,000 sales associates in 70 countries. In 2020, network members participated in over 1.1 million global transactions. LeadingRE supports its members with powerful connections to other market leaders and access to innovative, performance-driven programs. Its online learning platform, LeadingRE Institute, was named to Training magazine's Top 10 Hall of Fame. LeadingRE is also active in commercial real estate, with 200 firms in 15 countries specializing in the commercial arena.

Media Contacts

Market Street Group for Super

Angela Baldwin / Bill Donlan

[email protected]

SOURCE Super

Related Links

https://www.hellosuper.com

