Super Lawyers® 2020 List Recognizes 4 Top-Rated Attorneys at McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP (MWA) – an Inland Empire-based plaintiff firm specializing in matters involving defective products causing injury and death, catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death, medical devices and pharmaceutical failures, nursing home and elder abuse, consumer class actions, antitrust litigation, and contingent commercial litigation – is proud to announce that Partners Richard D. McCune, Cory R. Weck, Derek Y. Brandt, and Steven J. Weinberg have been listed by Super Lawyers® for their work in civil litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice, and class actions.

Since 1991, Super Lawyers® has been identifying outstanding attorneys from over 70 practice areas and highlighting their achievements in regional magazines. The publication is available to consumers online and distributed to attorneys at the state and local levels. Additionally, Super Lawyers Magazine goes out to ABA-accredited law school libraries across the country.

Super Lawyers® selects attorneys who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Its independent research team identifies and evaluates lawyers for indicators of excellence like verdicts, settlements, awards, representative clients, education, and experience. Each year, only 5% of attorneys receive Super Lawyers® recognition.

As founding partner at McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, Richard McCune has appeared on Super Lawyers® lists for the past 2 years. On the 2020 list, he is recognized for civil litigation in Ontario, CA. Partner Cory Weck was first selected to Super Lawyers® in 2010 with a Rising Stars designation. Only 2.5% of attorneys are named to Rising Stars, and they must be under 40 or in practice for 10 years or less to be eligible. Aside from his initial distinction, Weck has appeared on Ontario, CA Super Lawyers® lists since 2012 and is recognized for his work in personal injury as part of Super Lawyers® 2020 edition. Partner Derek Y. Brandt also holds a spot on the 2020 list and is highlighted for his work in class action and mass torts in Edwardsville, IL. Brandt has been recognized every year since 2012. Finally, Partner Steven Weinberg also appears on the 2020 list as a top-rated medical malpractice attorney in Palm Desert, CA. Weinberg was first recognized in 2012 and has been listed consistently since 2014.

About McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP: The largest consumer firm based in the Inland Empire, McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP has a deep history of success for its clients, including a $203 million verdict against Wells Fargo Bank, recovery of over $1 billion for its clients, and over 100 contingency cases with recovery of $1 million or more. MWA holds offices in Ontario, San Bernardino, Palm Desert, and Irvine, as well as its national practice with a Midwest office in Illinois and an East Coast office in New Jersey. For over 30 years, MWA has successfully represented clients involved in general complex and commercial litigation, as well as personal injury and class action matters. Visit mccunewright.com for more information.

