Super Lawyers Honored The Mellino Law Firm LLC Attorneys

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mellino Law Firm LLC legal team was chosen by Super Lawyers as award winners for 2020.

Super Lawyers is a legal professional recognition organization that annually awards the top attorneys throughout the United States. To choose their honorees, Super Lawyers collects nominations from managing partners, peers, and third-party feedback, as well as through their own research. The verdicts and settlements, representative clients, professional activity, and other qualifications of nominees are analyzed by Super Lawyers and other candidates to choose the year's award winners. In addition to the Super Lawyers awards, the honors include a "Rising Stars" distinction, which recognizes attorneys who have practiced law for 10 years or less or are age 40 or younger. All Super Lawyers honorees are categorized within their city or region, and legal area of practice.

The Mellino Law Firm LLC attorneys Christopher M. Mellino, Meghan C. Lewallen, and Calder C. Mellino were selected for the 2020 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars awards in the Rocky River, OH area.

The firm's founding partner, Attorney Christopher M. Mellino, was chosen as a 2020 Super Lawyer in the categories of "Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice," "Personal Injury - General," "Personal Injury – Products," and Civil Litigation. He has been a Super Lawyers honoree every year since 2009.

Attorney Meghan C. Lewallen is a firm partner of The Mellino Law Firm LLC. She was recognized in the category of "Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice" as one of this year's Rising Stars. This is Attorney Lewallen's fifth consecutive year on the Rising Stars list, an award she has received every year since 2016.

Associate attorney Calder C. Mellino is a 2020 Rising Star in the categories of "Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice," "Personal Injury - General," and Intellectual Property. Attorney Mellino was on the 2019 Rising Stars list as well.

The Mellino Law Firm LLC is an Ohio-based personal injury law firm with offices in Cleveland and Rocky River. Their primary areas of practice include general personal injury, medical malpractice, and wrongful death. If you are interested in learning more about The Mellino Law Firm LLC or would like to schedule a free consultation with their attorneys, visit their website at www.christophermellino.com.

