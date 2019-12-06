Super Lawyers Honorees for 2020 Include Six Members of the Brown & Barron, LLC Legal Team

BALTIMORE, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Lawyers recognized six attorneys who are part of the Brown & Barron, LLC legal team in their 2020 awards.

The 2020 Super Lawyers list included three Brown & Barron, LLC attorneys, and three others who are on the "Rising Stars" list.

Super Lawyers is a professional recognition organization that annually awards the nation's top attorneys. Super Lawyers candidates are nominated and chosen based on an evaluation of eligibility requirements which includes verdicts and settlements, experience, certifications, pro bono service, and more.

Leah K. Barron, Brian S. Brown, and Elisha N. Hawk were selected as Super Lawyers awards winners for 2020. The 2020 awards were Leah K. Barron and Elisha N. Hawk's first time on the Super Lawyers list (Attorney Hawk was featured on the "Rising Stars" list from 2013-2018). Brian S. Brown was chosen for Super Lawyers in 2019 as well.

Christopher T. Casciano, Catherine R. Spalluzzi, and Kristen M. Mack are Rising Stars honorees for the year. To be eligible for the Rising Stars awards, an attorney must be 40 years old or younger, or have been practicing law for 10 years or less.

Christopher T. Casciano and Kristen M. Mack are multiple Rising Stars award winners. Kristen M. Mack was selected in 2019 in addition to the recent 2020 recognition, and Christopher T. Casciano has received the Rising Stars distinction every year since 2018. This was Catherine R. Spalluzzi's first time on the Rising Stars list.

Brown & Barron, LLC is a Baltimore-based personal injury law firm that practices in the areas of birth injury, nursing home abuse and neglect, medical malpractice, dangerous drugs and devices, and catastrophic injury. If you are interested in learning more about the firm, visit their website at www.brownbarron.com or call 24/7 at 410-698-1717 for a free case evaluation.

