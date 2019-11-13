Super Lawyers® Recognizes 3 Attorneys from Peterson & Associates, P.C.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterson & Associates, P.C.™ has been on Super Lawyers' radar since 2005, when Founding Partner David M. Peterson enjoyed his first appearance on the elite publication's website and annual magazine. Soon after, Associate Nicholas S. Clevenger landed a spot on the 2012 Rising Stars list, which he has reprised every year since. In 2019, Attorney Kyle Sollars was added to the Rising Stars list, as well. Now, all 3 attorneys carry the Super Lawyers® distinction.

Recognition by Super Lawyers does not come easily. Only 5% of attorneys appear on the main Super Lawyers List and even fewer are eligible for Rising Stars. In order to be included in the 2.5% of attorneys featured as Rising Stars, a lawyer must be 40 or younger or have been in practice for 10 years or less.

All attorneys are evaluated with independent research, which examines their verdicts and settlements, honors and awards, representative clients, education, experience, and more. If they gain enough points in the research phase, the lawyers go through a rigorous peer evaluation process. Only previously listed Super Lawyers® attorneys can evaluate new candidates.

Each Super Lawyers® honoree at Peterson & Associates, P.C. is a top-rated class action and mass torts attorney in Kansas City, MO. The firm focuses on personal injury and product liability and has achieved more than $500 million in verdicts and settlements on behalf of its clients so far. Its legal team works on contingency and is dedicated to protecting those it represents with power, passion, and dedication™.

To learn more about Peterson & Associates, P.C.™, visit petersonlawfirm.com.

SOURCE Peterson & Associates, P.C.

Related Links

https://www.petersonlawfirm.com

