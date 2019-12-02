Super Lawyers® Recognizes Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway for Top-Rated Medical Malpractice Attorneys in Louisville, KY

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, Super Lawyers® identifies outstanding lawyers from over 70 practice areas across the United States. The rating service publishes its findings online and in their yearly Super Lawyers Magazine, which is distributed to attorneys and ABA-accredited law school libraries on a regional basis.

Tyler S. Thompson is the senior partner at Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC, and has been recognized by Super Lawyers® every year since 2007. He will continue his award status in 2020. Thompson's achievement recognizes the practice he has been building since 1986 and is one instance of his pristine professional reputation. Aside from being a Super Lawyers® honoree, Thompson is a member of the Inner Circle of Advocates, an invitation-only group described by the Washington Post as "a select group of 100 of the nations most celebrated trial lawyers." He has been with the group since 2008.

An associate at the firm, Jordan A. Stanton will also be recognized by Super Lawyers® in 2020. Stanton will appear on the Rising Stars list, a distinction reserved for attorneys under 40 or with less than 10 years of professional experience. Only 2.5% of attorneys receive this award, and Stanton's designation is particularly impressive, as he received it within 6 years of earning his J.D. from the University of Kentucky College of Law.

Both Thompson and Stanton are available for new cases at Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC.

To get in touch or learn more about the firm, visit kytrial.com.

