Super Lawyers® Recognizes Eight Perecman Firm Attorneys in 2021 Honors

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. is proud to announce that Super Lawyers has recognized eight of the firm's attorneys for 2021. The eight attorneys, accounting for more than two-thirds of the firm's partners and associates, were listed for recognition in the area of personal injury – plaintiff. Additionally, David H. Perecman, Founder and Lead Trial Attorney, was selected for special recognition in the Top 100: 2021 New York – Metro Super Lawyers list.

Mr. Perecman being named to the Top 100: 2021 New York – Metro Super Lawyers list is a testament to his over 40 years of advocacy for injured personal injury plaintiffs, workers, and families in the New York City and Long Island metro areas.

Mr. Perecman founded The Perecman Firm in 1983. Since then, the firm has recovered over half a billion dollars in high-stakes personal injury litigation involving catastrophic construction accidents, motor vehicle and premises accidents, civil rights violations, and medical negligence. Known for his relentless preparation, first-class litigation skills, and unbridled passion, many of the results he has achieved for his clients were double, triple, or many multiples over of the settlement offers made by the defense. Mr. Perecman's latest recognition comes on the heels of him being named a 2022 Best Lawyers® Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs "Lawyer of the Year" in Long Island.

Four attorneys were selected to the 2021 New York Metro Super Lawyers list, and four attorneys from the firm have been selected to the 2021 New York Metro Super Lawyers "Rising Stars" list. Honorees are chosen based on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement.

The attorneys recognized by Super Lawyers in the personal injury – plaintiff practice area are as follows:

The Perecman Firm attorneys recognized by Super Lawyers "Rising Stars" in the personal injury – plaintiff practice area are as follows:

"We are proud that our firm's attorneys have received this prestigious recognition for their skills, expertise and fantastic results achieved on behalf of our clients who have suffered serious, life-altering injuries due to negligence," said Mr. Perecman. "Each year, only a small portion of attorneys in the New York metro area are named to this list. I am very proud that more than two-thirds of our firm's attorneys have been recognized, and I am personally honored to be named to the Top 100: 2021 New York – Metro Super Lawyers list."

The Super Lawyers list is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas. The list is issued by Thomson Reuters. A description of the selection methodology can be found at superlawyers.com .

For more information, visit www.perecman.com .

About The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C.

Founded in 1983 by David Perecman, The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. is a full-service personal injury law firm with offices in New York, New York, and Jericho, Long Island. The firm's attorneys concentrate their legal practices in all aspects of personal injury, including construction accidents, premises liability, motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death and civil rights matters, as well as workers' compensation and Social Security Disability. Recognized by U.S. News for the past ten consecutive years as one of the Best Law Firms in America for Plaintiff's Personal Injury in New York, the Perecman team is distinguished among their peers for their professionalism and knowledge. The firm's consistent and notable results garnered attention from nationally-recognized organizations, including Super Lawyers® and Best Lawyers®, which named David Perecman a 2022 "Lawyer of the Year" in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. The firm and its attorneys have recovered more than half a billion dollars in verdicts and settlements on their clients' behalf. For more information, visit www.perecman.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Media Contact

Contact: Candice Votke

[email protected] / 516.640.8197

SOURCE The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C.

Related Links

https://www.perecman.com

