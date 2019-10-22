Super Lawyers Recognizes Mediator Don Philbin for Tenth Consecutive Year

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney-Mediator Don Philbin has been recognized in:

Don Philbin

Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers selects outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process is multi-phased and includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. Philbin has been listed for Alternative Dispute Resolution since 2010.

Chambers and Partners

Chambers and Partners is widely recognized as one of the leading publishers of professional rankings and insights for the legal sector. Firms and individuals are assessed by an experienced team of researchers who consider recent work as well as first-hand accounts from external market sources, including a particular emphasis on client feedback.

Best Lawyers

Philbin has been recognized by Best Lawyers in Mediation and Arbitration since 2007. His law firm is recognized with a Metro Tier 1 ranking for Mediation and Arbitration in U.S. News and Best Lawyers "Best Law Firm" survey.

Who's Who Legal

Since 1996 Who's Who Legal has identified the foremost legal practitioners in multiple areas of business law. Philbin has been included on its Commercial Mediation list since its inception in 2011.

Don Philbin is a tenacious and innovative mediator with well-honed instincts for predictably resolving varied disputes. He combines the art of persuasion with the science of data analytics, which has yielded nationwide recognition and a myriad of teaching and publishing opportunities. Don is recognized by Chambers USA, Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers, Who's Who Legal, and is an elected fellow of the American Academy of Civil Trial Mediators and International Academy of Mediators.

