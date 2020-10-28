Super Lawyers® Recognizes Nine Perecman Firm Attorneys in 2020 Honors

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C., is proud to announce that Super Lawyers has recognized nine of the firm's attorneys for 2020. The nine attorneys, accounting for more than two-thirds of the firm's partners and associates, were listed for recognition in the areas of personal injury and workers' compensation.

David Perecman, Founder and Lead Trial Lawyer, has been named to the Top 100: 2020 New York Metro Super Lawyers list, a testament to his decades of success fighting for injured victims, workers, and families in New York City and the surrounding New York metro areas. Four attorneys were selected to the 2020 New York Metro Super Lawyers list and five attorneys from the firm have been selected to the 2020 New York Metro Super Lawyers "Rising Stars" list. Honorees are chosen based on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement.

The attorneys recognized by Super Lawyers in their respective practice areas are as follows:

The Perecman Firm attorneys recognized by Super Lawyers "Rising Stars" in their respective practice areas are as follows:

"We are thrilled that the firm's attorneys have received this prestigious recognition for their efforts and great results achieved on behalf of our clients," said Mr. Perecman. "Only a small fraction of attorneys are named to this list. I am tremendously proud that so many of our attorneys have been recognized, and personally honored to be named to the Top 100 ranking."

The Super Lawyers list is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas. The list is issued by Thomson Reuters. A description of the selection methodology can be found at superlawyers.com.

For more information, visit www.perecman.com.

About The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C.

Founded in 1983 by David Perecman, The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. is a full-service personal injury law firm with offices in New York, New York, and Jericho, New York. The firm's attorneys concentrate their legal practices in all aspects of personal injury, including construction accidents, premises liability, motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, and civil rights matters, as well as workers' compensation and Social Security Disability. Recognized by U.S. News for the past eight consecutive years as one of the Best Law Firms in America for Plaintiff's Personal Injury in New York, and distinguished among their peers for their professionalism, knowledge, and results by nationally-recognized organizations, including Super Lawyers® and Best Lawyers®, the firm and its attorneys have recovered more than $500 million in verdicts and settlements on their clients' behalf. For more information, visit www.perecman.com .

