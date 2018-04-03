Super Lawyers Rising Star For Four Consecutive Years

As a recognized international trade lawyer, Ms. Torres was recently re-appointed by the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs to the Defense Trade Advisory Group, where she advises the Department of State on its support for and regulation of defense trade. Ms. Torres also co-chairs the International Trade & Cross-Border Transactions Group of the International Lawyers Network. She has lectured on international trade topics for organizations, universities, and government agencies in different countries, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Mexico, Thailand, France, and Canada.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a research-driven, peer influenced rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Attorneys are selected from more than 70 practice areas and all firm sizes, assuring a credible and relevant annual list.

About Torres Law

Torres Law assists clients with the import and export of goods, technology, and services. The law firm has extensive experience with the various regimes and agencies governing trade such as U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC), the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and others. Torres Law provides clients with full support for all trade law issues, including U.S. export control and sanctions laws, trade policy, industrial security, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), anti-boycott laws, government contracts, and customs law.

In the area of U.S. export controls, the law firm advises clients on compliance with the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), the U.S. Export Administration Regulations (EAR), and the various embargo and sanctions programs administered by the Office of Foreign Asset Controls (OFAC).

In the area of customs, Torres Law advises clients on import compliance matters, including customs rulings, classification, country of origin, special duty programs such as NAFTA, focused assessments, C-TPAT, and seizures of goods by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

