Super Lawyers® Selects 4 Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson Attorneys to 2021 Edition, 4 to Rising Stars

SALT LAKE CITY, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of eight attorneys at the Salt Lake City, Utah law firm of Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson have been selected for inclusion in either the 2021 Super Lawyers® guide or 2021 Rising Stars for their exemplary skill in representing personal injury plaintiffs.

Each year, Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars recognize no more than 5% and 2.5%, respectively, of the nation's practicing attorneys. The selection process for both guides is a rigorous one, comprising a 12-category independent review conducted by the Super Lawyers® research team and a peer review conducted by a Blue Ribbon Panel of respected attorneys. Past verdicts and settlements, bar activity, community work, and more are taken into careful consideration.

The below Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson attorneys were selected to 2021 Super Lawyers® for their advocacy efforts in Salt Lake City:

Jacquelynn D. Carmichael (Super Lawyers® 2021)

(Super Lawyers® 2021) Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff

David A. Cutt (Super Lawyers® 2009-2021)

(Super Lawyers® 2009-2021) Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff



Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff



Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff

Jeffrey D. Eisenberg (Super Lawyers® 2007-2021)

(Super Lawyers® 2007-2021) Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff



Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff



Insurance Coverage



Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff



Professional Liability: Plaintiff

Jordan P. Kendell (Rising Stars 2009, 2011-2013; Super Lawyers® 2014-2021)

(Rising Stars 2009, 2011-2013; Super Lawyers® 2014-2021) Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff



Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff

As mentioned, four of the firm's attorneys were selected to Rising Stars, the Super Lawyers® guide reserved for early career attorneys either no older than 40 years of age or in the first decade of practice. The Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson "early career" attorneys who earned recognition in 2021 Rising Stars were listed for their work in Salt Lake City as follows:

Margie G. Coles (Rising Stars 2021)

(Rising Stars 2021) Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff



Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff

Lena Daggs (Rising Stars 2019-2021)

(Rising Stars 2019-2021) Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff



Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff

Christopher P. Higley (Rising Stars 2020-2021)

(Rising Stars 2020-2021) Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff

Eric S. Olson (Rising Stars 2014-2021)

(Rising Stars 2014-2021) Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff



Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff

With limited space in both Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars, it is a great accomplishment to be selected to either of these guides. With the rest of the team at Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson, the above Super Lawyers®- and Rising Stars-acclaimed attorneys have helped countless clients maximize their compensation and gain peace of mind so they can move on from devastating injuries and losses.

Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson accepts personal injury cases in Salt Lake City and throughout Utah. Its client-centered approach has resulted in more than $400 million in recoveries for its injured clients. Learn more about the firm at eckolaw.com. Visit superlawyers.com to find out more about Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars.

SOURCE Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson

Related Links

https://www.eckolaw.com

