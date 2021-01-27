Super-Majority of Virginia Residents Want the Freedom to Choose Clean Energy

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new poll shows that a super-majority of Virginia residents want the freedom to choose their energy supplier, choose clean energy, and want more renewable energy to be generated in the Commonwealth of Virginia. SurveyUSA interviewed more than 500 Virginia adults who rent or own their home, pay their utility bills, and have at least some input on their utility company's household choice. Support for consumers being able to choose their renewable energy provider cuts across the typical partisan divide. The vast majority of Republicans and Democrats agree that they want the freedom to choose their energy provider. The poll bolsters the case for HB2048, a bill sponsored by Delegate Jeff Bourne (D-Richmond, 71st District), that would restore Virginians' ability to select their own 100% renewable energy provider.

Highlights from the new survey:

83% of Virginia residents want the freedom to choose clean energy for their homes.

residents want the freedom to choose clean energy for their homes. 77% of Virginians want to be able to choose their electric supplier.

66% of Virginia residents would like to see more clean, renewable energy in Virginia's generation mix.

residents would like to see more clean, renewable energy in generation mix. 66% of respondents expressed an interest in community solar as a new way to support solar development without putting solar panels on their rooftop (assuming savings of 5-10% on electricity costs).

Restoring Virginians' ability to shop for 100% renewable energy would promote and expand the Commonwealth's growing clean energy economy and help it to meet its ambitious carbon reduction goals.

The poll was commissioned by CleanChoice Energy, a member of a broad coalition supporting HB 2048. For more information about HB 2048 and to contact legislators visit: www.EnergyChoiceforVirginia.com .

About CleanChoice Energy

CleanChoice Energy empowers people and businesses to cut emissions, support renewable energy, and live cleaner lives. Founded in 2012, the company has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is a Certified B Corporation, a member of the American Sustainable Business Council and the U.S. Green Building Council, and is certified with the highest available rating by Green America's Green Business Network. For more information or to become a customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com.

