Super Micro Computer, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - SMCI

DJS Law Group LLP

Oct 23, 2024, 11:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Super Micro Computer, Inc. ("Super Micro" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SMCI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders who purchased shares of SMCI during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointments.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Super Micro made false and misleading statements to the market. The Company allegedly regularly overreported sales and underreported expenses. The Company also had re-hired multiple executives who had left after its previous accounting scandal. The Company had a much closer relationship with related parties than it portrayed to the market. The Company failed to cease exporting products to areas under restriction by the U.S. government due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
274 White Plains Road, Suite 1
Eastchester, NY 10709

SOURCE DJS Law Group LLP

