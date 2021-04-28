Super Moms for Superfruit Juices!

Over the course of five months, AMARUMAYU and Moms Meet orchestrated a series of online events and in-home sampling efforts on behalf of AMARUMAYU Superfruit Juices. To kick off the partnership, Moms Meet introduced AMARUMAYU via a Facebook Live event. AMARUMAYU then participated in the Moms Meet Virtual WOW Summit 2021, with over 1,625 attendees. See pr newswire here .

With homeschooling challenging parents like never before, AMARUMAYU recognized that Moms needed playful educational activities for their children. To that end, the downloadable AMARUMAYU Passport to the Peruvian Amazon Activity/Coloring Book provided a fun and engaging way in which mothers and children could learn about the plant life, wildlife, and indigenous communities of the Amazon Rainforest.

The Moms Meet sampling program featured approximately 15,000 group members selected from applicants who shop on Amazon and live in and around specified zip codes. After sampling, Moms and kids decided AMARUMAYU's key strengths were taste, packaging, and its mission of sustainability. Results included:

95+% of Moms rated AMARUMAYU Superfruit Juices as "Excellent" or "Good", well above the Moms Meet comparable category norm.

86+% of Moms stated that they "Definitely" or "Probably" would buy AMARUMAYU Superfruit Juices, also well above the Moms Meet average for the category.

Significant positive attributes of AMARUMAYU Superfruit Juices cited by Moms were:

Immunity boosting.

Contains 50X as much Vitamin C as an orange.

Reusable, resealable, and recyclable aluminum bottles.

Made with unique and exotic superfruits.

Sales help prevent deforestation of the Amazon Rainforest and fight climate change.

A Moms Meet Ambassador proclaimed, "AMARUMAYU Superfruit Juices are my superpower! Both the Buriti and Camu Camu have immunity-boosting superfruits, they taste amazing, and they make any Mom feel like she can conquer the world. They are good for my body and help protect the Amazon Rainforest. And kids love the taste!"

WHAT'S NEXT?

Stay tuned! Moms and AMARUMAYU are on a mission to save the Amazon Rainforest!

About Moms Meet and WOW Events

Since 2006, May Media Group, LLC has helped families raise their children and enjoy their lives in the healthiest way possible. Moms Meet is a large community of authentic and engaged health-minded Moms looking to learn about better-for-you products and services that they can share with their friends and families. WOW Events are the only live and virtual events in the country connecting better-for-you brands directly with health-minded moms. For more information visit maymediagroup.com

About AMARUMAYU

AMARUMAYU works in collaboration with the Peruvian Ministry of Environment and the Indigenous People's Chamber of Commerce to sustainably wild harvest a series of amazingly health-beneficial superfruits in the Amazon Rainforest. These superfruits are then blended into immunity-boosting, antioxidant-rich, delicious, nutritious AMARUMAYU Superfruit Juices. By creating a commercial market for these superfruits, AMARUMAYU values the trees from which these superfruits are borne, protecting them from deforestation and preventing the massive carbon reserves stored beneath them from being released into Earth's atmosphere

