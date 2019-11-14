Super Names Raman Naidu Vice President of Operations

Previously, Naidu served as the head of Member Support & Engagement at CreditKarma, a consumer technology company in the personal finance space with more than 100 million members in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. He has spent more than 25 years at various consumer technology companies — most notably Apple and Yahoo! — where his responsibilities ranged from overseeing tech and service provider support, to leading the strategic direction of a global customer experience team.

"Super's business strategy is centered around creating a better overall experience for our customers when it comes to maintaining their homes," said Jorey Ramer, co-founder and CEO of Super. "Raman's extensive leadership and operational background, combined with his passion for customer service, make him an ideal fit for this critical role, and reinforces our commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience."

"I was intrigued by the opportunity to join a technology company that's transforming an entire industry by delivering a first-rate customer experience," said Naidu. "I'm excited to support Super's continued growth as we reach new levels of success and customer satisfaction."

About Super

Super is a San Francisco-based technology company that offers subscription services providing care and repair for your home. Backed by leading investors, Super was founded in 2015 by Jorey Ramer, Bill Davis, and Ryan Donnelly. Super is committed to providing premium service quality for all homeowners. Super partners with the best local servicers to deliver quick and effective home repair and maintenance at a predictable cost, using technology to take the hassle out of homeownership. Visit www.hellosuper.com for more information.

Contact: pr@hellosuper.com

SOURCE Super

Related Links

https://www.hellosuper.com

