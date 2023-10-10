SUPER PAC RECEIVES $11,280,000 IN DONATIONS IMMEDIATELY AFTER KENNEDY ANNOUNCES HE IS RUNNING AS INDEPENDENT

News provided by

American Values 2024

10 Oct, 2023, 15:21 ET

Surging Donations Come Equally from Democrats, Republicans, and Independents as Bobby's Populist Message Resonates Across Political Spectrum

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Within six hours of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr's announcement of his decision to run as an Independent, more than $11,000,000 in contributions have flooded into the SuperPAC from people of all political persuasions across the country.

This is not unlike the $5,000,000 in contributions that came in DURING Bobby's congressional testimony on censorship, where Democratic Committee members, ironically, attempted to censor him. In total, American Values 2024 has now raised more than $28,000,000 since it was founded in late 2022.

"Americans don't like censorship or propaganda and they are tired of being lied to."

"It's clear that Bobby is inspiring a populist movement that unites left and right, black, and white, rural and urban, young and old. His campaign is a movement built for and by the people, not corrupt politicians and corporations. You can see it from town to town across the country: There is real electricity and a palpable desire for change."

"Millions of independent-minded Americans are seeing through the most powerful censorship and propaganda campaign against any candidate in American political history. They are angry at the DNC for attempting to disenfranchise them, eager to support an honest Democrat and more open than ever before in American history to an Independent and honest candidate."

-     Tony Lyons, Co-Founder of American Values 2024  

About American Values 2024:
American Values 2024 is a Super PAC dedicated to electing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to President of the United States. The SuperPAC was founded by Tony Lyons, President of Skyhorse Publishing, and Mark Gorton, CEO of Tower Research Capital. Learn more at https://americanvalues2024.org/.

Paid for by American Values 2024, (307 W. 36th St., 11th floor, New York, NY 10018) and not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

CONTACT:

[email protected]

704-775-0487

SOURCE American Values 2024

Also from this source

New Poll Shows RFK Jr. Can Win as Independent

New Poll Shows RFK Jr. Can Win as Independent

An American Values Poll conducted Zogby Strategies of likely general election voters shows that in a three-way race between Kennedy, Trump, and...
PRO-KENNEDY SUPERPAC LAUNCHES 'THE KENNEDY BEACON'

PRO-KENNEDY SUPERPAC LAUNCHES 'THE KENNEDY BEACON'

World-leading economist Jeffrey Sachs, bestselling author and historian David Talbot and Ukraine war critic Colonel Douglas Macgregor are among the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.