Super Producer/Record Mogul "E. Smitty" Launches Crypto Royalty Payments for His Record Label/Music Distributor "Sound Alive Records"

ROSWELL, Ga., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E. Smitty (Founder/CEO Sound Alive Records) is taking music distribution to new heights becoming the first Independent Record Label/Music Distributor to offer royalty payments in Crypto. E. Smitty has always been a proponent for authenticity by "creating" new trends, not "following" them. Being a loud voice in crypto for tokens such as $XRP, xSpectar & Meta Tiger Society, E. Smitty has transformed his record label & music distribution company into forward thinking technology that will not only allow the artist to be paid faster w/fewer fees, but help artists utilize these payments with available marketing & promotions options which might include: Billboards, Public Advertisements & even placements on music television, online/print publications and broadcast radio.

Sound Alive Records Specializes in Hiphop music but is open to all genres of music. With over 25 years of experience in music business CEO/Founder "E. Smitty" has invested his entire life and effort into making a real change in music and culture. Smitty fully understands the obstacles, checks and balances that will help ensure a successful music career.

Sound Alive Records was born in 2015 & solidified with a Distribution Agreement with Orchard/SONY. Sound Alive Records was founded on the principles of "Hard Work, Creativity & Talent". Sound Alive is interested in working with Artists, Bands & Musicians who might not "Understand" the "Industry" but are ready to be coached and learn the most valuable skills to own, operate and succeed in the business.

Sound Alive has worked with Major Artists, Indie & Upcoming Acts such as: ASAP MOB, Kool G Rap, Nature, Sadat X, Chino XL, Rebel Rodomez, Akompliss, Group Home, Lil Dap & Many more. Rising new-comers Chryme101, Ced Da Wicked, One9inety, Em-Lo, JMC Bugatti and many more are bringing new flavors to label.

Akompliss - Money & Fame (Prod. By E. Smitty)

https://youtu.be/mqJq5QF5VfA

Ced Da Wicked - $XRP (Prod. By E. Smitty)

https://youtu.be/6e_UBXfIpCI

Chryme101 - Whole Camp (Prod By E. Smitty)

https://youtu.be/4mzawQV8ncg

www.soundaliverecords.com

