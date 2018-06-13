Super Radiator Coils Expands Facility And Capabilities For Military Sector

SRC is also pleased to announce that after a two year long initiative, they have become a NAVSEA approved manufacturer for Tech Pub 278, Welding and Brazing. This certification adds to SRC's existing capabilities which include:

ASME U & UM Stamp

ASNT Inspection Level I & II

AWS Certified Brazers

Products for this market can be manufactured with tube materials such as Cu-Ni 90/10, Cu-Ni 70/30, Copper and Stainless Steel 304 or 316, as well as fin materials such as Copper or Aluminum. Sheet metal can be supplied to a MIL-Spec finish.

President & CEO of Super Radiator Coils, Rob Holt, spoke about the new space and certifications, "With a dedicated space to focus on heat exchangers for military applications, we are excited to expand the capabilities of our customer base and build products that conform to their exact specifications."

