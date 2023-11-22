Super-Resolution Microscopes Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Stimulated Emission Depletion Microscopy Segment is Forecast to Record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Super-Resolution Microscopes - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Super-Resolution Microscopes Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Super-Resolution Microscopes estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Stimulated Emission Depletion Microscopy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Structured-Illumination Microscopy segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR

The Super-Resolution Microscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.

Key Players Profiled in the Report:

  • Applied Precision (Bruker)
  • BD
  • Bruker
  • Carl Zeiss Meditec
  • CellGenix
  • Geron
  • Hitachi High Technologies
  • Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corp.)
  • Lonza
  • Nikon Corp.
  • Olympus Corp.
  • QIAGEN
  • R&D Systems, Inc.
  • Takara Bio Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • ViaCyte, Inc.
  • Vitrolife

Key Report Highlights:

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Super-Resolution Microscopes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Super-Resolution Microscopes by Geographic Region
  • World Historic Review for Super-Resolution Microscopes by Geographic Region
  • World 16-Year Perspective for Super-Resolution Microscopes by Geographic Region
  • World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stimulated Emission Depletion Microscopy by Geographic Region 
  • World Historic Review for Stimulated Emission Depletion Microscopy by Geographic Region
  • World 16-Year Perspective for Stimulated Emission Depletion Microscopy by Geographic Region 
  • World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Structured-Illumination Microscopy by Geographic Region 
  • World Historic Review for Structured-Illumination Microscopy by Geographic Region 
  • World 16-Year Perspective for Structured-Illumination Microscopy by Geographic Region 
  •  World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stochastic Optical Reconstruction Microscopy by Geographic Region
  •  World Historic Review for Stochastic Optical Reconstruction Microscopy by Geographic Region 
  •  World 16-Year Perspective for Stochastic Optical Reconstruction Microscopy by Geographic Region
  • World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Photoactivated Localization Microscopy by Geographic Region 
  •  World Historic Review for Photoactivated Localization Microscopy by Geographic Region
  • World 16-Year Perspective for Photoactivated Localization Microscopy by Geographic Region
  • World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluorescence Photoactivation Localization Microscopy by Geographic Region 
  • World Historic Review for Fluorescence Photoactivation Localization Microscopy by Geographic Region 
  • World 16-Year Perspective for Fluorescence Photoactivation Localization Microscopy by Geographic Region 
  • World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Applications by Geographic Region 
  • World Historic Review for Other Applications by Geographic Region 
  • World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by Geographic Region
  • World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life Sciences by Geographic Region
  • World Historic Review for Life Sciences by Geographic Region
  • World 16-Year Perspective for Life Sciences by Geographic Region
  • World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanotechnology by Geographic Region
  • World Historic Review for Nanotechnology by Geographic Region
  • World 16-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology by Geographic Region
  • World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductors by Geographic Region
  • World Historic Review for Semiconductors by Geographic Region
  • World 16-Year Perspective for Semiconductors by Geographic Region
  • World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Material Sciences by Geographic Region 
  • World Historic Review for Material Sciences by Geographic Region 
  • World 16-Year Perspective for Material Sciences by Geographic Region
  • World Super-Resolution Microscopes Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Japan
  • China
  • Europe
  • France
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • United Kingdom
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of World

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jh7oio

