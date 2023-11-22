Super-Resolution Microscopes Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Stimulated Emission Depletion Microscopy Segment is Forecast to Record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Super-Resolution Microscopes - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Super-Resolution Microscopes estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Stimulated Emission Depletion Microscopy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Structured-Illumination Microscopy segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Super-Resolution Microscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.



