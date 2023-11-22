Super-Resolution Microscopes Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Stimulated Emission Depletion Microscopy Segment is Forecast to Record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by 2030

22 Nov, 2023, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Super-Resolution Microscopes - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Super-Resolution Microscopes Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for Super-Resolution Microscopes estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Stimulated Emission Depletion Microscopy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Structured-Illumination Microscopy segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Super-Resolution Microscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.
Key Report Highlights:
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Super-Resolution Microscopes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Super-Resolution Microscopes by Geographic Region
- World Historic Review for Super-Resolution Microscopes by Geographic Region
- World 16-Year Perspective for Super-Resolution Microscopes by Geographic Region
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stimulated Emission Depletion Microscopy by Geographic Region
- World Historic Review for Stimulated Emission Depletion Microscopy by Geographic Region
- World 16-Year Perspective for Stimulated Emission Depletion Microscopy by Geographic Region
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Structured-Illumination Microscopy by Geographic Region
- World Historic Review for Structured-Illumination Microscopy by Geographic Region
- World 16-Year Perspective for Structured-Illumination Microscopy by Geographic Region
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Stochastic Optical Reconstruction Microscopy by Geographic Region
- World Historic Review for Stochastic Optical Reconstruction Microscopy by Geographic Region
- World 16-Year Perspective for Stochastic Optical Reconstruction Microscopy by Geographic Region
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Photoactivated Localization Microscopy by Geographic Region
- World Historic Review for Photoactivated Localization Microscopy by Geographic Region
- World 16-Year Perspective for Photoactivated Localization Microscopy by Geographic Region
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fluorescence Photoactivation Localization Microscopy by Geographic Region
- World Historic Review for Fluorescence Photoactivation Localization Microscopy by Geographic Region
- World 16-Year Perspective for Fluorescence Photoactivation Localization Microscopy by Geographic Region
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Applications by Geographic Region
- World Historic Review for Other Applications by Geographic Region
- World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by Geographic Region
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life Sciences by Geographic Region
- World Historic Review for Life Sciences by Geographic Region
- World 16-Year Perspective for Life Sciences by Geographic Region
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanotechnology by Geographic Region
- World Historic Review for Nanotechnology by Geographic Region
- World 16-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology by Geographic Region
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductors by Geographic Region
- World Historic Review for Semiconductors by Geographic Region
- World 16-Year Perspective for Semiconductors by Geographic Region
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Material Sciences by Geographic Region
- World Historic Review for Material Sciences by Geographic Region
- World 16-Year Perspective for Material Sciences by Geographic Region
- World Super-Resolution Microscopes Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
IV. COMPETITION
