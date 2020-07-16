Super silicone masks for super little humans

GIR introduced their original reusable masks in March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The product continues to trend as a sustainable, easy-to-clean, low-price face covering. Unlike cloth masks, GIR masks can be sterilized in a variety of household or professional settings, from kitchen sinks and microwaves to autoclaves, or simply wiped down with disinfectant on the go.

The company, which launched in 2012, is known for their best-in-class kitchen tools and their attention to customers. Founder and CEO Samantha Rose says, "After we launched our reusable masks, a number of folks reached out and asked how we could help protect their children. So we got right back to work."

"A few things set GIR's kids masks apart," says Rose. "Silicone disinfects easily at home or on-the-go. And as every grownup knows, kids get things dirty quickly. Being able to clean the mask without having to use a washing machine is a game-changer. We designed this product to be cheerful and exciting; to overcome fear and nervousness. The masks are bright in the day, glow in the dark, and make my own kids feel like superheroes. And having a fit that's tailored to smaller faces is so important for ensuring healthy, efficient filtration."

The bright mask colors serve as differentiators within groups; everyone can easily know whose is whose, and the masks can even be marked in ink for easy identification. At schools, camps and sporting events, this is a huge advantage.

GIR masks and replacement filters are available on their website, GIR.co, where customers can order and donate masks to essential workers. Since their original mask launched, GIR has produced over 100,000 masks for individuals and donations.

