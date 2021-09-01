Super Sliders and Gorilla Glue Partner to Bring New Technology to Surface Protection

"We couldn't be more excited to be partnering with the team at Waxman. The combination of Gorilla Glue technology and Super Sliders premium felt, and bumpers are a perfect fit, and we look forward to raising the bar in the surface protection space!" said Aaron Fromm, Marketing Director at Gorilla Glue.

Larry Waxman, Owner/CEO of Waxman CPG, stated, "Partnering with Gorilla Glue has given us the opportunity to offer our customers premium felt pads and bumpers with top-grade adhesive that we stand behind and look forward to expanding what it means to protect surfaces in the homes of our customers."

What sets this product line apart from the rest?

60% thicker felt

EVA foam bottom for added protection

36 lb. pull strength adhesive

20% higher bond strength

Lasts 3x longer than standard felt

The product line includes various sizes of felt self-stick pads to protect hard surfaces and rubber bumpers to protect drawers and cabinets throughout your home. The full collection can be found at www.supersliders.com/super-sliders-gorilla-glue/.

About Super Sliders

At Super Sliders, we believe in living life without worry by protecting the things we love. We are makers of best-in-class surface protection products that are durable, secure, and designed to prevent daily wear and tear. Whether it's to enable you to move furniture effortlessly, cushion a treasured object, or protect the floor around a busy kitchen table, Super Sliders products feature innovative, thoughtful details you can trust to keep your surfaces beautiful. Super Sliders is a part of the Waxman Industries family of brands. Effortless Surface Protection for Carefree Living.

About Gorilla Glue

The Gorilla Glue Company is based in Cincinnati, Ohio and has been selling Gorilla Glue® for over two decades. The glue was first discovered being used in Indonesia on teak furniture, but consumers soon found it to be incredibly versatile and demand soared. On a mission to make products that deliver impressive results, the company has since expanded its offerings to include Gorilla Tape®, Gorilla® Super Glue, Gorilla® Construction Adhesive, and other premium tapes, sealants, and adhesives. At Gorilla, we believe in high-quality products and choose to only put the Gorilla logo on products that meet rigorous development standards.

