Super Stacked Sunday Concludes at Americas Cardroom as Run Up Series Crowns Its Biggest Winners

$10 Million GTD Run Up Series finishes with $10,812,103 in combined prize pools.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Stacked Sunday brought more than $20 million in guarantees to Americas Cardroom on August 16, including three Run Up Series Main Events and the $1 Million Mystery Bounty.

greedyalex won the $1,050 Main Event for $173,732 after topping 866 entries. The tournament produced an $866,000 prize pool, exceeding its $750,000 guarantee. JINLEMON earned $126,552 for second and Maddona received $92,383 for third.

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Organisedman captured the $215 Main Event and $78,027 from a 2,321-entry field. Its $464,200 prize pool surpassed the $400,000 guarantee. Goldennnn finished second for $57,143, and whtsallthishn placed third for $41,714.

The $33 Main Event drew 4,276 entries, with 0to100k winning $36,016. Americas Cardroom added $71,720 to meet the $200,000 guarantee, the series' largest single overlay.

The $66 Mystery Bounty multi-flight attracted 16,117 entries, and Instant198 collected $73,547 in regular prize money plus $5,650 in bounties.

Final prize pools across the $10 Million GTD Run Up Series totaled $10,812,103.

BUENAHISTORIA was the High leaderboard winner, and it was HAPPYDEATH for the Low leaderboard. Each player took home cash and two $2,650 Venom tickets.

Super Stacked Sunday also marked the return of the full Sunday tournament schedule after the lighter summer slate and continued the Dual Venoms.

There were 1,105 Day 1B entries for the $12 million NLH Mystery Bounty Venom and 238 for the $3 million PLO edition. Both $2,650 buy-in events continue with flights through August 30.

A Super Stacked Sunday and Run Up Series recap can be found on the Americas Cardroom Blog.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom