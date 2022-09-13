Super T Transport, Inc. Partners with Austrian-Based Company

Western U.S transportation company plans for considerable expansion after partnering with Berger Logistik

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Super T Transport, Inc. (Super T), one of the fastest-growing trucking fleets in the western United States, is getting even more SUPER. The transportation company recently sold its shares to Berger Logistik, an international transport and logistics company, based out of Austria. Berger Logistik, an enterprise partially owned by Red Bull, will partner with Super T to distribute their products along with Super T's existing customer base across America.

Berger Logistik is a tailor-made logistics service for the entire range of the supply chain including rail, road, ocean, and air transportation. This partnership allows Super T to expand its current network not only in the United States but in Mexico and Canada as well. With the addition of new branches, this acquisition also brings new job opportunities.

"We have always been growth-oriented and looking for new opportunities and infrastructure to grow our client base and services," says Founder and CEO of Super T, Heath Treasure. "While this [partnership] has many benefits for our customers, the main advantage is what it allows us to offer our employees, drivers and the rest of our Super T family."

Planned business integrations and expansions make this a pivotal time for Super T as it is being launched into the next level of corporate and international business. With their combined expertise, Super T and Berger Logistik have the opportunity to create more resources for both organizations and their surrounding areas.

"We are honored to join forces with Berger Logistik and are looking forward to a successful and beneficial partnership for both companies," says Treasure. "We could not be more ready for this next venture and Berger Logistik's/Red Bull ownership group makes it that much more exciting."

About Super T Transport, Inc.

Super T Transport Inc. (Super T) is one of the fastest-growing transportation fleets in the western United States. The company has been in the logistics industry for 15 years and continues to achieve operational excellence for its host of clients while promoting personal and professional growth to its employee partners. Founder and CEO, Heath Treasure, is devoted to championing the value that the transportation and logistics industries have on communities and their economic sustainability. Treasure's passion for the industry is the foundation of Super T's commitment to safety, reliability, and family.

For further information, please visit www.superttransport.com .

About Berger Logistik

Berger Logistik is one of the leading transport and logistics companies in Austria and is part of the international Berger Group based in Woergl (Tyrol), which has stood for innovation and quality in logistics and vehicle technology for over 60 years.

With four locations in Central Europe and over 300 employees, Berger Logistik supports industry and trade with tailor-made logistics services in the global exchange of goods: land transport, global air, sea freight, and event logistics.

For further information, please visit www.berger-logistik.com .

