Super Terminal Expo Commits to Hong Kong from November 2024 with AAHK's Support

HONG KONG, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets is delighted to announce that Super Terminal Expo (STE) will make Hong Kong its home from November 2024, a decision strongly supported by Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK). This strategic commitment underscores the immense potential seen in STE, not only for the booming aviation sector but also as a pivotal regional and international event.

From left: Irene Chan, CEO, AsiaWorld-Expo, Athena Gong, VP, Informa Markets Asia, Vivian Cheung, Acting CEO, Airport Authority Hong Kong, Michael Duck, EVP Commercial Development, Informa Markets, Simon Li, President, Hong Kong International Aviation Academy & Chairman, AsiaWorld -Expo

Vivian Cheung, Acting CEO, AAHK, said "We are especially excited about this partnership. It is the result of our proactive efforts to bring this mega-event to Hong Kong, which will not only bring new ideas and business opportunities for our aviation and transportation sector, but also benefit the wider economy of Hong Kong."

STE aims to be a central platform for industry leaders to gather, exchange ideas, and explore opportunities. Set at AsiaWorld-Expo, which is connected to Hong Kong International Airport, STE benefits from the central location's accessibility.

Michael Duck, EVP Commercial Development, Informa Markets, expressed that STE aligns perfectly with the massive investment in Asia's airport development and will function as an essential hub for stakeholders to engage with latest advancements.

Confirmed exhibitors include industry heavyweights like Collins Aerospace, Huawei, COMAC and SITA.

STE 2024 will cover several initiatives, including STE Conference, which will cover topics including terminal passenger experience & innovation, terminal security & facilitation, and future terminals & sustainability, advanced air mobility and intermodal excellence. Noteworthy sessions and speakers from industry giants like IATA and SITA will headline the program, promising extensive knowledge-sharing and industry advancement discussions.

See more: https://www.superterminalexpo.com/conference-events/

STE is also opening nominations for the STE Awards in August, set to celebrate achievements in airport design, technology and sustainability, with winners to be announced at a gala dinner on 5 November.

See more: www.superterminalexpo.com/awards

Additionally, the Low Altitude Economy Forum will explore urban air mobility, featuring discussions with leading eVTOL suppliers including eHang, AutoFlight and Aerofugia.

Mainland and overseas attendees can also look forward to exclusive experiences across Hong Kong, provided in collaboration with the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

The strong support from AAHK underlines the confidence in STE's role in fostering innovation and development in the global aviation landscape. Informa Markets is excited about the collaboration with local and international partners to establish STE as a leading event for aviation innovation and development in Hong Kong and globally.

See more about STE: www.superterminalexpo.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461123/IMG_5009_2_copy__1.jpg