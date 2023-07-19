Super7 Announces $25M Investment from The Newcastle Network

News provided by

Super7

19 Jul, 2023, 07:07 ET

Expansion in Core Categories & New Product Lines Fuel Growth Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Super7, the premier pop-culture design house and producer of lifestyle-oriented collectibles, toys and apparel, today announced an investment of up to $25M from The Newcastle Network. Newcastle made an initial investment of $12M with plans to invest more in support of Super7's long-term strategy. The announcement is being made in conjunction with the start of San Diego Comic-Con where the collectibles producer will release 18 exclusive toys and launch a crowdfunded ThunderCats' Cat's Lair Playset campaign.

Born from the desire to fill a void in the marketplace, Super7 designs and produces collectibles that capture emotional connections to pop culture's most loved brands and moments. Since launching in 2001, Super7 has achieved success with product genres including 80s & 90s pop culture, from designer vinyl to deluxe action figures inspired by comics, animation, video games, Hollywood, horror, music, monsters and more. With their strategic partnership with The Newcastle Network, Super7 will continue to focus on its core categories while expanding into new categories and developing new product lines unseen in the current market.

"Super7's goal has always been to deliver the most unique and sought after high-quality toys, products and experiences, while making them available to as many people as possible," said Brian Flynn, Founder of Super7. "When exploring investment to fuel our growth, the most important thing was that we stayed true to this ethos. The Newcastle Network is an ideal partner to help us achieve our goals for expansion into new categories for our loyal customers and introduce others to the exciting world of collecting across the globe."

"Super7 provides a unique and unrivaled customer experience in the collectibles sector," said Chris Casgar, Managing Partner at The Newcastle Network. "As true fans of pop culture and creative stewards of this explosive category, Brian and the Super7 leadership team are poised for continued growth. We're thrilled to be their strategic partner, leveraging our expertise in data science, creator & social media marketing, innovation and entrepreneurship to help accelerate their ability to achieve these goals with this beloved business."

Beginning tomorrow at San Diego Comic-Con (booth #2543), attendees will have access to 18 exclusive new toys including ReAction Figures™, Super Cyborg™ and ULTIMATES!™ Super7 is also kicking off an exciting early bird incentive for ThunderCats' Cat's Lair at Comic-Con. The goal is to reach 3,000 backers by July 30th for fans to receive a Key to Thundera with their Cat's Lair playset. A complete rundown of San Diego Comic-Con exclusives, pop up shops and activities can be found on Super7.com, @Super7 on Instagram / Threads, Super7 on Facebook and @Super7store on Twitter.

About Super7
Founded in 2001, Super7 is the premier pop-culture design house and producer of lifestyle-oriented collectibles, toys and apparel based in San Francisco. Led by designer Brian Flynn, Super7 has harnessed the graphics, aesthetics and energy of his youthful obsession with science fiction, giant monsters, comic books, punk rock, skateboarding, robots and rebellion to build a unique and innovative business that crosses all categories and is not bound by traditional manufacturing boundaries. In addition to its owned branded products, Super7 also designed, manufactured and distributed officially licensed programs for G.I. Joe, Transformers, Disney, Powell-Peralta and Peanuts as well as for music legends Iron Maiden, the Misfits, O.D.B, Beastie Boys, and more. For more information, visit www.super7.com.

About The Newcastle Network
The Newcastle Network is a private equity firm pushing the frontiers of collaboration with its partner companies. We are a passionate group of investors and operators with expertise in data science, creator and social media marketing, innovation, and entrepreneurship that helps companies unlock new levels of growth. Focused on established and performing consumer businesses, we seek to partner with companies where we can provide meaningful value that realizes a team's most ambitious visions.

SOURCE Super7

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.