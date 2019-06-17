Super7 Appoints Maigread Eichten as New Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Super7, the premier pop culture design house and producer of lifestyle-oriented collectibles, toys and apparel consumer products company, announced Maigread Eichten as Chief Executive Officer.

Eichten is a former PepsiCo Sales and Marketing Executive who founded the first Pepsi-Cola New Business team which resulted in new $450MM Pepsi-Cola beverage product revenue stream. As CEO of multiple venture backed, high growth companies, leader of a technology firm's international division and founder of a successful consulting company built for entrepreneurial CEOs, Eichten has guided multiple companies to extraordinary growth.

Her experience will build on Super7's significant growth of the past few years as the company expands beyond its traditional direct to consumer business into wholesale channels. As CEO of FRS, an ecommerce-based beverage company, Eichten successfully led the company to similar growth. By pioneering a "Healthy Energy" beverage positioning, she grew sales at FRS to over $50 million in three years while expanding beyond a web business to over 20,000 nationwide retail distribution points including: Target, Safeway, Kroger, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, Publix, Meijer, Winn Dixie, Rite Aid, 7-11 and Duane Reade. To support this explosive growth, she raised over $50 million in funding from strategic investors including Oak Investment Partners and RRE Partners, and partnered with sports celebrities including the Golden State Warriors, the LA Lakers and professional football, baseball and cycling athletes.

"We are thrilled to have such an experienced and talented executive take the helm at Super7," stated Brian Flynn, Super7 founder. "She is a proven team builder and has deep expertise in sales, marketing and operational infrastructure which will enable Super7 to grow beyond our core business." "Over the last decade, Maigread has provided Super7 with invaluable help and direction as we have grown, and to have her in the CEO role at Super7 is amazing."

Eichten was most recently at Harvard University where she received a Master's in Public Policy while continuing her work as the Principal of Alitum Consulting where she provides strategic and operational support to high growth companies primarily in the consumer products arena. Maigread received her MBA at UCLA and has a bachelor's degree from UCSB.

About Super7

Super7® is the premier pop-culture design house and producer of lifestyle-oriented collectibles, toys and apparel based in San Francisco. Led by designer and founder Brian Flynn, Super7® has harnessed the graphics, aesthetics and energy of his youthful obsession with science fiction, giant monsters, comic books, punk rock, skateboarding, robots and rebellion to build a unique and innovative business that crosses all categories and is not bound by traditional manufacturing boundaries. Besides its own branded products, Super7 has also designed, manufactured, and distributed officially licensed programs for Star Wars, Masters of the Universe, Transformers, Alien and Planet of the Apes movies, as well as for music legends Iron Maiden, The Misfits, Slayer and Motorhead. Super7® now brings that same unique aesthetic to its new line, Supersports™ by Super7®, to create a new multi-category line of unique collectibles for sport fans worldwide, led by its brand-new licensing agreement with Major League Baseball. For more information: www.super7.com

