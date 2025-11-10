SUPER73® ANNOUNCES NEXT GENERATION OF E-BIKE INNOVATION WITH INTRODUCTION OF THE SUPER73-MZFT

SUPER73-MZFT Offers Enhanced Performance, Upgraded Technology, and an Elevated Riding Experience

at an Affordable Price, Serving as an Ideal Entry into the World of E-bikes for a Broad Range of Riders

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPER73 , the American lifestyle adventure brand specializing in electric bikes, today announced its next generation of innovation with the launch of the SUPER73-MZFT. Adding to its robust and celebrated lineup of throttle-first Class 2 electric bikes, SUPER73 welcomes the newest member of the family by introducing a bike shaped by the feedback and culture of its ever-growing "Super Squad" community. Built for a new generation of riders, the SUPER73-MZFT steps up to meet the demands of both the young and the young at heart.

SUPER73 announces its next generation of innovation with the launch of the SUPER73-MZFT.

The all-new SUPER73-MZFT is the first in a line of next generation models designed for a broad range of rider types at the brand's most affordable price point. Designed both for those stepping into their first adventure as well as those seeking a backyard sidekick , the SUPER73-MZFT bridges the gap between the brand's Youth Series and Z-, S-, and R-Series models, giving younger riders the perfect introduction into the world of SUPER73.

"With the SUPER73-MZFT, we paired our deep history of moto culture with our continued commitment to innovation and accessibility. This next generation line up is not only our answer to the ever-evolving industry but also our promise to keep the SUPER73 experience one of adventure and individuality," said Travis Erwin, SUPER73 CEO. "Years of research and development went into this bike and we couldn't have succeeded without such deep ties to our community of passionate and vocal riders. Our aim is to ignite confidence, curiosity, and adventure with new riders while continuing to surprise our broad customer base of loyal enthusiasts."

With the most tenaciously durable frame to date and a compact profile, the SUPER73-MZFT is powered by a 500W motor capable of reaching max speeds of up to 20 miles per hour. The sleek, yet feisty design and 27-inch seat height provides an ideal entry point for a whole new class of Squad members looking to ride against the grain. Boasting all-new features including a modular second battery (sold separately) that will provide users up to 40 miles of riding, a brand new electric power train for improved uphill acceleration, internal lockable storage for added security, and a resilient thru-axle architecture for upgraded durability, the SUPER73-MZFT proves itself to be an outlier in more ways than one.

Weighing in at 85 pounds, the SUPER73-MZFT is available in Cullen Berry and Titanium Ore. This small but mighty e-bike comes equipped with two-piston hydraulic brakes, an LED headlight and taillight, and Vee Jakal tires making it a safe and ideal solution for a broad scope of customers.

ABOUT SUPER73®

SUPER73® is an American lifestyle adventure brand based in Orange County, CA that develops products to help fuse motorcycle heritage with youth culture. Founded in 2016, SUPER73 has quickly grown into one of the most recognizable electric vehicle brands in the world with a passionate customer base including A-list celebrities, professional athletes, and many more. For more information, visit super73.com or @super73 on social media.

