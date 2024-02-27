SUPER73 PARTNERS WITH HOWLER BROTHERS TO LAUNCH FIRST OF ITS KIND CAPSULE COLLECTION

News provided by

SUPER73

27 Feb, 2024, 09:02 ET

Exclusive Collaboration Brings Surf & Outdoor Culture To The Booming E-Bike Industry With Custom Howler Brothers x SUPER73-S2, Apparel, & Accessories

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPER73, the American lifestyle adventure brand specializing in electric motorbikes, today announced its collaboration with Howler Brothers, a design-driven, Austin, Texas-based outdoor apparel company. This partnership is the ebike company's largest co-branded capsule drop to date.

Continue Reading
SUPER73 PARTNERS WITH HOWLER BROTHERS TO LAUNCH FIRST OF ITS KIND CAPSULE COLLECTION
SUPER73 PARTNERS WITH HOWLER BROTHERS TO LAUNCH FIRST OF ITS KIND CAPSULE COLLECTION

Fusing outdoor ruggedness with urban flair, the SUPER73 x Howler Brothers collaboration encapsulates the adventurous spirit defining both innovative brands. Celebrating surf culture and western wear with a knack for forward-thinking design, this collaboration offers unique and compelling products, including a custom SUPER73-S2 e-bike, exclusive Howler Brothers apparel, and limited edition accessories such as a custom Almond surfboard.

"We're beyond stoked to announce this partnership between SUPER73 and our buds at Howler Brothers. This collaboration highlights two brands driven by a passion to create tools that enable adventure and exploration," said Jake Perucca, Head of Sales & Channel Marketing at SUPER73. "Howler embodies the spirit of the outdoors and we hope the community can feel the energy both brands put into this limited capsule."

The two brands combined forces to provide products that highlight their respective fields of expertise:

Custom and Limited-Edition Howler Brothers x SUPER73-S2:
This Lightning Powered Surf Machine is inspired by the desert and surf landscapes–a true Baja cruiser. SUPER73 developed five customized e-bikes conceptualized by the Austin-based brand's iconic design team. Built for both urban commutes and off-road adventures, this collaboration delivers an electric vehicle that captures the essence of the great outdoors, including:

  • Custom painted frame and battery casing
  • Beige gum wall tires
  • Custom brown leather Kanebilt seat
  • Attached rear rack
  • In-frame molle panel with custom Vedavoo bag
  • Custom fabricated fly rod tube holder
  • Moved By Bikes shortboard surf rack
  • Available to purchase at SUPER73.com for $3,800 MSRP

Custom Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Apparel:
Featuring Howler Brothers' signature aesthetic, the apparel line is designed to seamlessly transition from mountain trails to city streets, including:

  • Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Foam Dome Hat
  • Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Unstructured Snapback Hat
  • Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Cotton T-Shirt
  • Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Long Sleeve T-Shirt
  • Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Lined Depot Jacket with custom chain stitch embroidery by Fort Lonesome

Custom Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Accessories:
Showcasing a range of items that redefine the meaning of outdoor essentials. Each accessory bears the distinctive touch of SUPER73 and Howler Brothers' unique design, transforming everyday must-haves into emblems of exploration, including:

  • Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Patch
  • Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Beach Towel
  • Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Enamel Pin
  • Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Sandia Fish Surfboard from Almond Surfboards
  • Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Helmet
  • Custom items available for purchase at HowlerBros.com starting at $7 MSRP

Paul Graham, VP of Marketing at Howler Brothers, remarked, "As longtime fans of SUPER73, we're thrilled to embark on this partnership, combining our shared love for adventure with the ability to push the boundaries of creativity. We've got some fun additions to the classic Howler staples that make this collection unique - like custom chain stitch embroidery from Austin's Ft. Lonesome on the Lined Depot Jacket and hand-painted graphics on the bike and helmet."

Full details on the SUPER73 and Howler Brothers partnership can be found at SUPER73.com. Fans of both brands can follow along on SUPER73's social channels - Facebook®YouTube® and Instagram®.

ABOUT SUPER73® 
SUPER73® is an American lifestyle adventure brand based in Orange County, CA that develops products to help fuse motorcycle heritage with youth culture. Founded in 2016, SUPER73 has quickly grown into one of the most recognizable electric vehicle brands in the world with a passionate customer base including A-list celebrities, professional athletes, and many more. For more information, visit super73.com or @super73 on social media. 

ABOUT HOWLER BROTHERS
Howler Brothers has been creating unconventional, design-driven outdoor apparel in Austin, Texas since 2011. Inspired by surfing, classic surf culture, fly fishing, western wear, waves, world cultures, food and music, Howler Brothers creates clothing for heeding the call of adventure in its many forms. You can find Howler Brothers online at howlerbros.com, @howlerbros on social, or at one of over 600 retailers nationwide.

SOURCE SUPER73

Also from this source

SUPER73, JAJA TEQUILA, THE CHAINSMOKERS, AND F***JERRY COLLABORATE TO GIVEAWAY THREE AGAVE-INSPIRED CUSTOMIZED S2 ELECTRIC BIKES

SUPER73, JAJA TEQUILA, THE CHAINSMOKERS, AND F***JERRY COLLABORATE TO GIVEAWAY THREE AGAVE-INSPIRED CUSTOMIZED S2 ELECTRIC BIKES

SUPER73, the American lifestyle adventure brand specializing in electric motorbikes, today announced its latest collaboration with JAJA Tequila, the...
SUPER73 DEBUTS ALL-NEW SPECIAL EDITION MODELS: BLACKOUT SE AND Z MIAMI SE WITH SIGNIFICANT UPGRADES

SUPER73 DEBUTS ALL-NEW SPECIAL EDITION MODELS: BLACKOUT SE AND Z MIAMI SE WITH SIGNIFICANT UPGRADES

SUPER73, the American lifestyle adventure brand specializing in electric motorbikes, today announced the launch of its all-new SUPER73 Blackout...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.