Exclusive Collaboration Brings Surf & Outdoor Culture To The Booming E-Bike Industry With Custom Howler Brothers x SUPER73-S2, Apparel, & Accessories

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPER73 , the American lifestyle adventure brand specializing in electric motorbikes, today announced its collaboration with Howler Brothers, a design-driven, Austin, Texas-based outdoor apparel company. This partnership is the ebike company's largest co-branded capsule drop to date.

SUPER73 PARTNERS WITH HOWLER BROTHERS TO LAUNCH FIRST OF ITS KIND CAPSULE COLLECTION

Fusing outdoor ruggedness with urban flair, the SUPER73 x Howler Brothers collaboration encapsulates the adventurous spirit defining both innovative brands. Celebrating surf culture and western wear with a knack for forward-thinking design, this collaboration offers unique and compelling products, including a custom SUPER73-S2 e-bike, exclusive Howler Brothers apparel, and limited edition accessories such as a custom Almond surfboard.

"We're beyond stoked to announce this partnership between SUPER73 and our buds at Howler Brothers. This collaboration highlights two brands driven by a passion to create tools that enable adventure and exploration," said Jake Perucca, Head of Sales & Channel Marketing at SUPER73. "Howler embodies the spirit of the outdoors and we hope the community can feel the energy both brands put into this limited capsule."

The two brands combined forces to provide products that highlight their respective fields of expertise:

Custom and Limited-Edition Howler Brothers x SUPER73-S2:

This Lightning Powered Surf Machine is inspired by the desert and surf landscapes–a true Baja cruiser. SUPER73 developed five customized e-bikes conceptualized by the Austin-based brand's iconic design team. Built for both urban commutes and off-road adventures, this collaboration delivers an electric vehicle that captures the essence of the great outdoors, including:

Custom painted frame and battery casing

Beige gum wall tires

Custom brown leather Kanebilt seat

Attached rear rack

In-frame molle panel with custom Vedavoo bag

Custom fabricated fly rod tube holder

Moved By Bikes shortboard surf rack

Available to purchase at SUPER73.com for $3,800 MSRP

Custom Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Apparel:

Featuring Howler Brothers' signature aesthetic, the apparel line is designed to seamlessly transition from mountain trails to city streets, including:

Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Foam Dome Hat

Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Unstructured Snapback Hat

Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Cotton T-Shirt

Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Lined Depot Jacket with custom chain stitch embroidery by Fort Lonesome

Custom Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Accessories:

Showcasing a range of items that redefine the meaning of outdoor essentials. Each accessory bears the distinctive touch of SUPER73 and Howler Brothers' unique design, transforming everyday must-haves into emblems of exploration, including:

Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Patch

Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Beach Towel

Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Enamel Pin

Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Sandia Fish Surfboard from Almond Surfboards

Howler Brothers x SUPER73 Helmet

Custom items available for purchase at HowlerBros.com starting at $7 MSRP

Paul Graham, VP of Marketing at Howler Brothers, remarked, "As longtime fans of SUPER73, we're thrilled to embark on this partnership, combining our shared love for adventure with the ability to push the boundaries of creativity. We've got some fun additions to the classic Howler staples that make this collection unique - like custom chain stitch embroidery from Austin's Ft. Lonesome on the Lined Depot Jacket and hand-painted graphics on the bike and helmet."

Full details on the SUPER73 and Howler Brothers partnership can be found at SUPER73.com . Fans of both brands can follow along on SUPER73's social channels - Facebook® , YouTube® and Instagram®.

ABOUT SUPER73®

SUPER73® is an American lifestyle adventure brand based in Orange County, CA that develops products to help fuse motorcycle heritage with youth culture. Founded in 2016, SUPER73 has quickly grown into one of the most recognizable electric vehicle brands in the world with a passionate customer base including A-list celebrities, professional athletes, and many more. For more information, visit super73.com or @super73 on social media.

ABOUT HOWLER BROTHERS

Howler Brothers has been creating unconventional, design-driven outdoor apparel in Austin, Texas since 2011. Inspired by surfing, classic surf culture, fly fishing, western wear, waves, world cultures, food and music, Howler Brothers creates clothing for heeding the call of adventure in its many forms. You can find Howler Brothers online at howlerbros.com, @howlerbros on social, or at one of over 600 retailers nationwide.

