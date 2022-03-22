Super.AI Advances its Unstructured Data Processing Platform with Features Tailored for Shared Services

Integrated Unstructured Data and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Redaction, and Reimagined Human-in-the-loop Capabilities Put Hyperautomation Within Reach

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Super.AI today announced the latest version of the company's Unstructured Data Processing (UDP) Platform, making it easier for global business services and IT departments to expand the scope and pace of intelligent automation.

Unlock value hidden in 80% of enterprise data that is unstructured into actionable information using Unstructured Data Processing (UDP). Artificial intelligence projects often remain in experimental limbo as the costs of customizing models, obtaining high-quality training data, and maintaining projects as requirements evolve and new use cases emerge becomes prohibitively expensive or complex. This helps explain why 84% of survey respondents feel that combining different AI and ML models to work together is a key challenge for their organization.

Today, shared services centers must deploy multiple point solutions for document processing, sensitive information redaction, and processing other forms of unstructured data such as emails, text, images, video, and audio. Super.AI's UDP Platform unifies intelligent document processing (IDP), human-in-the-loop (HITL), redaction, and processing of any data type—reducing the number of platforms needed for intelligent automation.

"As the technology matures, we are witnessing the evolution of IDP capabilities beyond semi-structured documents to unstructured text documents, images, videos, and more," said Anil Vijayan, Partner at Everest Group. "The ability to plug and play relevant AI models, the introduction of sophisticated human-in-the-loop capabilities, and expansion of pre-packaged solutions are a few other notable attributes of this evolution."

"We were blown away at how quickly super.AI built an application customized for our specific use case. The platform streamlines task routing and data validation, and the AI learned from human workers to automate most of our work in a matter of weeks," said Amit Ben, co-founder and CEO at One AI.

Enhancements in the latest super.AI UDP Platform release include:

Next-generation intelligent document processing (IDP) that utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to deliver the highest quality results.

Efficient and accurate document, image, audio, and video redaction to streamline regulatory compliance and reduce risk.

Reimagined human-in-the-loop capabilities for data validation and labeling, allowing organizations to incorporate third-party and in-house experts into automation workflows.

150+ quality control mechanisms built into the platform that guarantee output and ensure service level agreements (SLAs) are met.

"To process unstructured data businesses have turned to different solutions for documents, emails, and sensitive information redaction," said Brad Cordova, super.AI founder and CEO. "We have built a unified, modern platform for processing unstructured data and paired it with a rich marketplace of pre-configured AI applications. The goal is to help business users quickly turn AI models into AI applications that deliver a high ROI and offer guaranteed quality for unstructured data processing."

These recent updates were informed by the needs of business leaders and technology professionals from around the world. Super.AI's recent State of Unstructured Data Processing Survey found that:

Combining different AI and ML models is a key challenge for 84% of businesses. To overcome this, super.AI's UDP Platform acts as a critical infrastructure that allows business users to quickly and easily combine different AI models in a single place.

AI adoption is at an all all-time high, with 61% of survey respondents reporting their organization is using it in at least one core business function.

However, most companies have failed to develop AI at scale, with 60% of businesses reportedly adopting AI in just one function or failing to launch projects altogether. The super.AI UDP Platform makes it possible to clone AI applications with the push of a button, then customize them for different use cases without writing a single line of code.

Download the full report, The State of Unstructured Data Processing (UDP) in 2022, for more insights.



Super.AI automates the processing of images, audio, video, and text using AI so people can be more human. Our Unstructured Data Processing (UDP) Platform has been adopted by leading insurance, financial services, retail, technology, agriculture, and testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services companies. We strive to democratize access to artificial intelligence and use AI to enrich the human experience.

