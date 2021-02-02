Superb AI Secures $9.3 Million to Extend Leadership in Training Data Automation

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Superb AI, one of the world's most powerful AI-enabled training data platforms, today announced it has completed a $9.3 million Series A round of financing. Atinum Investment led the round with participation from existing and new investors including Premier Partners, Stonebridge Ventures, Murex Partners, KT Investments, and Duke University's Angel Network. The investment brings Superb AI's total funding since launching its transformative AI training data platform to $11.3 million and will help the three-year-old company ramp up hiring and scale customer adoption, as well as expand and accelerate product development.

The Series A financing builds on an exceptional year for Super AI which saw a rapidly growing roster of customers and extraordinary momentum in the emerging area of computer vision and enterprise-grade training data. Blue-chip clients include Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm, and LG.

Led by recognized industry leader Hyunsoo (Hyun) Kim, a Y Combinator alumnus recently featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2020 list, Superb AI is taking a unique approach to AI training data, helping companies automate the time-consuming process of labelling, managing and delivering training data.

"This new funding is a reflection of the success we have had in establishing product-market fit and growing our customer base," said Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Superb AI. "The financing will allow us to rapidly scale the business while meeting the growing needs of our customers. Because our deep learning AI can label and analyze images and videos up to 10 times faster than manual processes, we are able to eliminate many of the traditional bottlenecks and allow every industry to more easily adopt AI technology."

Not only does it take a long time for humans to manually label images from scratch, it also requires tremendous resources and effort to figure out if the labels themselves are accurate. This is called data auditing and it is becoming a critical area of focus in the industry, especially for companies that use hundreds of thousands—or even millions—of images to train and retrain their AI models.

"Many AI platforms claim to offer automation but in reality they only deliver a slightly faster way for humans to manually label images," said Jung Kwon Lee, Co-Founder and CTO, Superb AI. "What's more, many AI-assisted tools don't provide any value when it comes to labeling edge cases, or difficult examples. In those cases, manually labeling is still required. Superb AI is different because it provides a truly automated solution for any company at any stage of maturity. All the labeling, auditing, and workflow tools necessary to expedite the QA and delivery of training datasets are conveniently packaged in the Superb AI platform."

Unlike other solutions, Superb AI can train AI models using incredibly small datasets and without requiring human assistance in the workflow. As a result, the company's proprietary Auto-Labeling AI can label thousands of images in a matter of seconds. Currently, machine learning teams are spending up to 80 percent of their time on the monotonous task of labelling. But with Superb AI, they can shrink that down to just 20 percent, enabling them to focus on higher value work such as training and deploying their ML models.

"AI has become available to every company in every industry. Superb AI is helping those leveraging deep learning, from conventional manufacturers to tech start-ups including autonomous driving and entertainment software," said Jin Hwang, Director at Atinum Investment. "Superb AI offers an extremely powerful solution that has the potential to revolutionize computer vision and we are eager to support them as they build a world-leading company in this very exciting category."

"Wide deployment of cameras in edge devices, powered by AI and computer vision technologies, will create new service opportunities for consumers and businesses," added Kurt Schmidt, Managing Director of Duke Angel Network. "We are excited to make this follow-on investment in Superb AI as the company is accelerating innovations in the field by offering an automated and customizable AI training data platform that can be deployed across a vast network of ML models."

Superb AI is an enterprise-level training data platform that is reinventing the way ML teams manage and deliver training data within organizations. Launched in 2018, the Superb AI Suite provides a unique blend of automation, collaboration and plug-and-play modularity, helping teams drastically reduce the time it takes to prepare high quality training datasets. For more information, visit superb-ai.com .

