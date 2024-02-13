Superball Fever Strikes California: Fishballs Fly at Epic Eating Contest!

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The spirit of the game last Sunday collided with Filipino flair in Southern California as the 3rd Annual Superball Fishball Eating Contest brought all communities together for a delicious, action-packed spectacle. Presented by Island Pacific Seafood Market in Santa Clarita, in partnership with Mekeni Philippines and SoCal Filipinos, the event showcased not only culinary prowess but also a vibrant celebration of Filipino culture.

Last year, Gener De Guzman claimed the crown with a respectable 36 fishballs devoured in a minute. This year, however, the competition reached new heights of fishy fury. Over thirty brave souls tackled the savory challenge, but one emerged victorious: Mohammed Mbenque, an unstoppable force who swallowed a jaw-dropping 60 fishballs in record time! His reward? A cool $1,000 and the ultimate bragging rights.

But the excitement didn't stop there. First runner-up Kevin Ross, no stranger to Island Pacific's competitive scene, impressed with 40 fishballs – a testament to his dedication, having also participated in the 2023 Lumpia Eating Contest at the Lake Forest location. The camaraderie and friendly rivalry were infectious, electrifying the crowd with every chomp and cheer.

The vibrant atmosphere was amplified by a captivating cultural performance by the Dalisay Filipino American Dance Company. Gingee, a musical innovator fusing traditional kulintang instruments with EDM beats, further enthralled the audience with her unique sound. The energy soared even higher with the soulful vocals of Australian Filipina singer Ylona Garcia, while Knowa Lazarus of Q-York kept the crowd buzzing with his infectious energy as the official hype man.

Raina Huang of @RainaisCrazy on IG and Youtube and Jason Lustina, Founder of SoCal Filipinos hosted the affair, while judges Joe Arciaga and DJ Kym of the popular Instagram account @Snacksandslowjams meticulously ensured fair play, upholding the integrity of the competition. Their eagle eyes and playful commentary added another layer of entertainment to the already exhilarating event.

But the fun doesn't end here! Island Pacific and its partners are gearing up for the next challenge: the Lumpia Eating Contest! Mark your calendars for the weekend of March 16 for the delicious showdown happening at the Union City, Granada Hills, and Nellis locations of Island Pacific, in partnership with Magnolia and SoCal Filipinos. Prepare yourselves for another celebration of Filipino culture, community, and, of course, some seriously impressive feats of culinary might. Join the Island Pacific community and experience the joy of sharing traditions, savoring delicious food, and witnessing epic eating contests by Following them on Facebook and Instagram.

Visit islandpacificmarket.com to find a store near you and join the vibrant Filipino community!

